  • Bitcoin trades 1.17% lower and stalls once again ahead of 7K.
  • The MACD and price trend are still showing positive signs on the hourly chart.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart

Bitcoin is trading 1.17% lower in the session on Friday as buying momentum stalls. There are some positive signals on the chart as the MACD looks like it is turning higher. In addition to this, the price is still making higher lows even as the 7K level has not been broken. The 55 exponential moving average has also been taken out now which is another bullish sign. 

The overall trend for Bitcoin is still lower on the higher timeframes so taking short trades is tough. It feels like the whole market is in a consolidation phase at the moment with most of the coins forming consolidation tops. Moving forward a break of 7K would be a very bullish scenario and as the price edges closer, bulls will be waiting in anticipation. 

Bitcoin Hourly Uptrend

Additional levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 6679.64
Today Daily Change -78.60
Today Daily Change % -1.16
Today daily open 6758.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6428.36
Daily SMA50 8290.2
Daily SMA100 8222.54
Daily SMA200 8349.74
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6795.01
Previous Daily Low 6524.78
Previous Weekly High 6951.22
Previous Weekly Low 4437.02
Previous Monthly High 10511.86
Previous Monthly Low 8431.17
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6691.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6628
Daily Pivot Point S1 6590.34
Daily Pivot Point S2 6422.44
Daily Pivot Point S3 6320.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 6860.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 6962.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 7130.81

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

