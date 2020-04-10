- BTC/USD breaks the three-day consolidation to the downside.
- BTC bears target a break below 6800 amid bearish technical view.
- A move above 7k needed for a sustained pullback.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is consolidating the latest sell-off to the lowest level in four days reached in the last hour at 6,876.90. The sellers returned with pomp and show amid Good Friday induced thin trading, as the No. 1 coin broke the three-day consolidative phase to the downside, representing a corrective move from monthly tops of 7,468.81. At the press time, Bitcoin is attempting a recovering from daily lows near 6,930 region, still sheds 5% on a daily basis. Its market capitalization stands at $127.06 billion.
Technical Overview
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Technically, as observed on the hourly chart, the coin charted a symmetrical triangle breakdown in late Asia, following a breach of the triangle trendline support near 7170 region. Subsequently, the selling interest intensified and knocked-off the price below the key support around the 7000 level, the confluence of the psychological level and upward sloping 200-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA).
The bearish bias was also reflected by the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) diving into the oversold territory. The RSI still has further room southwards before bottoming out and therefore, suggests the extension of the downside towards 6775, the pattern target.
However, the most favorite coin could bounce back towards the previous key support-now-turned resistance around 7000 before resuming the decline. Only a sustained breakthrough the latter could see the recovery momentum gaining traction for a test of the pattern’s ascending trendline resistance, now located at 7,185.
All in all, the risks remain skewed to the downside in the near-term, should markets respect the bearish break.
BTC/USD technical levels to watch
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|6934.81
|Today Daily Change
|-358.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-4.91
|Today daily open
|7295.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6656.52
|Daily SMA50
|7377.71
|Daily SMA100
|8151
|Daily SMA200
|8101.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7375.98
|Previous Daily Low
|7111.06
|Previous Weekly High
|7254.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|5854.85
|Previous Monthly High
|9215.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|3886.49
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7212.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7274.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7145.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6995.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6880.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7410.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7525.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7675.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin: Bears eye $6775 amid symmetrical triangle breakdown
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is consolidating the latest sell-off to the lowest level in four days reached in the last hour at 6,876.90. A move above 7k needed for a sustained pullback.
XRP/USD finds support at SMA 50 as bears take over
XRP/USD bears have remained in control in the early hours of Saturday as the price fell from $0.1985 to $0.1983. The price is consolidating in a triangle formation and has found support ...
ETH/USD bears take control after encountering resistance at the SMA 200
ETH/USD had a second straight bearish day after encountering resistance at the SMA 200 curve. The asset has dropped from $169.91 to $169.50 so far this Friday. If they maintain their current course ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD marks 6% loss on failures to cross 50-day EMA
Having failed to take out 50-day EMA, LTC/USD slumps 6.0% to currently around 43.66 amid the early Good Friday. The pair currently drops towards a 21-day EMA level of 42.58 whereas an ascending trend line from March 16, near 41.50, could restrict the pair’s further declines.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.