- Asset managers are still net long 423 vs 214 shorts. The net change is in favour of the short side 121 shots added vs 60 longs.
- Leveraged funds are net short 5752 vs 3684 long contracts. The total change is in favour of the short side with 969 shorts added and 196 long contracts cut.
This week's CoT data favours the short side as both asset managers and leverage funds increased short contracts in favour of longs.
The total change on the leverage funds is the most dramatic change as 969 shorts were added and 196 long contracts were cut.
BTC/USD gearing up for another attempt to crack $10,000 as active addresses keep growing
Bitcoin is holding surprisingly well after the flash crash on June 2. Bulls keep defending the daily 12-EMA while Bitcoin slowly climbs higher. BTC/USD is trading at $9,660 at the time of writing, looking at the $9,887 resistance level.
XRP/USD clutches above $0.20, is holdling an effective XRP strategy?
Ripple is currently in consolidation above $0.20. Therefore, there is not much that can be said in regard to this week’s price performance, except for the move that tested $0.2150 on Monday.
ETH/USD may return to $220.00 before another strong rally
Ethereum tested $247.93 during early Asian hours and retreated to $247.70 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset has gained about 1% of its value since the start of the day and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
IOTA upgrades Hornet node software
IOTA has announced a major upgrade to its Hornet node software, which is the first performance upgrade in IOTA 1.5. the first in a series of planned protocol upgrades.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.