Bitcoin dipped to 55900, holding just above support at 53600/500 as we hit the next target of 58500 & resistance at 59400/600 this morning as predicted.
Ripple we are long at strong support at 10800/10700. This trade worked perfectly as we hit 11450, hopefully on the way to minor resistance at 12000/12100.
Ethereum we are long at 3500/3450 with a nice profit on the bounce to 3550/3600, 3700 & now the next target of 3830/50.
Daily analysis
Bitcoin tests resistance at 59400/600 as predicted for profit taking perhaps, but shorts are too risky. A break above 59700 is our next buy signal targeting 60500/700 then 61600/800. Above here look for a retest of the all time high at 64600/900.
Downside is expected to be limited with support at 57900/600. Longs need stops below 56700. A buying opportunity at 54000/500. Longs need stops below 53300.
Ripple struggles at 11450 but should eventually test minor resistance at 12000/12100. A break above the high for the bounce at 12290 targets 12970/12980. Above 13000 look for 13400/500.
Strong support at 10800/10700. Longs need stops below 10300. A break below here targets 9700/9600.
Ethereum longs at 3500/3450 worked perfectly on the bounce to 3550/3600, 3700 & now the next target of 3830/50. There is important trend line resistance right here at 3870/3900. Bulls need to clear the September high at 4000/4030 for the next buy signal and it could be a straight run to the all time high at 4355/85.
First support at 3690/50. Second support at 3450/3400.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SEC tweet ignites speculation of impending Bitcoin ETF approval
The US SEC has recently tweeted to ask investors to assess the risks and rewards of investing in a fund that is tied to Bitcoin futures contracts. The post sparked speculation in the crypto community that the regulator is ready to approve a Bitcoin ETF.
Coinbase urges US regulators to create new unified system for crypto regulations
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has suggested that US regulators should create a new regulatory framework around digital assets. The firm argues that current regulations were built around financial institutions and concepts that do not apply to the new asset class.
Uniswap price coiled and ready to spring to $57
Uniswap price could be nearing the end of its painful and choppy price action. With the broader market continuing to accelerate higher, Uniswap will be a beneficiary of that movement and is likely to begin a rally towards new all-time highs.
XRP price will catch up with Bitcoin and Ethereum to make a new all-time high at $5
For XRP price levels in the future, the same approach can be taken with time. For time cycle analysis, most of the analysis comes from Gann's work in major and minor time cycles and his use of astronomical cycles.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.