Bitcoin is an instant buy at these price zones

- Bitcoin price reveals three important buy zones at $29,000, $19,500 and $12,000.
- Due to a bear flag formation and market inefficiencies, BTC could crash to $19,500 or lower.
- A weekly candlestick close above $52,000 will invalidate the bearish thesis for BTC.
Bitcoin price has been stabilizing around a critical psychological level for almost a week now. While the recent downswing might already seem like a big drop, the macro outlook reveals that more selling-off has yet to come.
Bitcoin price to head into deep discount
Bitcoin price is hovering around the $30,000 level after crashing nearly 60% from its all-time high at $69,000. This downswing set a temporary bottom at $26,591 and also signaled a breakout from the bear flag setup.
This continuation pattern forecasts a 52% downswing to $17,803, obtained by adding the flagpole’s height to the breakout point at $37,660.
Furthermore, the weekly chart attached below shows the volume profile for 2020, 2021, and 2022 with a visible range volume profile extending from 2019 to 2022. The volume point of control (POC) represents the price level where the most volume was traded and price is, therefore, more likely to face support and resistance. The recent downswing has crashed below the 2022 POC at $32,480 suggesting the downtrend has a lot of strength.
But, perhaps, the most significant data is for the 2020 and 2021 profiles, which shows that there is a gap extending from $11,891 to $29,424. This “Void” is a result of the market’s exponential move when it closed the gap caused by market pricing inefficiencies.
As Bitcoin price explores these inefficient areas, it will provide investors with an opportunity to accumulate BTC at a discount. The most critical buy levels include $29,000, $19,500 and $12,000. The ideal buy zone with the least risk and the possibility of a quick reversal would be anywhere between $19,500 to $12,000.
BTC/USD 1-week chart
While such a large downswing might seem extremely unnatural, a weekly candlestick close above $52,000 will mark a reversal. This would set up a higher high from a macro time frame and allow sidelined buyers to jump in.
In such a case, BTC could continue moving higher and tag the $60,000 psychological level or set up a new all-time high at $80,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin is an instant buy at these price zones
Bitcoin price has been stabilizing around a critical psychological level for almost a week now. While the recent downswing might already seem like a big drop, the macro outlook reveals that more selling-off has yet to come.
Why Ethereum price at $600 seems more plausible than $3,000
Ethereum price is in a tough spot despite the recent crash and indicates that a further downtrend is on the cards. The case for a bullish trend will only be revived after ETH produces a higher high from a macro perspective.
Are these signals enough for Dogecoin price to rally 40%
Dogecoin price has been consolidating for the last five days, hinting at an explosive move. Since this development is occurring above a stable support level, there is a good chance the resulting breakout will propel DOGE higher.
Why Do Kwon plan to recover LUNA price is not sitting well with Terra community
The Terra community is not responding well to Do Kwon's "Terra Ecosystem Revival Plan 2." The CEO of Terraform Labs has moved his recovery plan status to "final" a day after drafting it on the Terra Research Forum despite most users on the platform publicly criticizing the proposal.
Bitcoin: Multiple scenarios arrive at the same bearish conclusion
Bitcoin price shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.