Cryptocurrencies were subjected to further choppy trading on Monday. There was a surge at the European open with Bitcoin pushing sharply higher to a peak near $62,500.
Coins were unable to hold the gains, however, and bitcoin subsided in the New York session lows below $61,000 despite a weaker US dollar.
There was still solid buying on dips with bitcoin above $61,500 on Tuesday as investors continued to chase risk assets.
Ether was unable to regain the $4,400 level and retreated back below $4,300 at the European close before a recovery to above $4,350.
