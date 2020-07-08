Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: BCH/USD bulls stay in charge despite retreat from $242.55 resistance level

- BCH/USD bulls took charge of the market following a bearish Tuesday.
- William's %R is trending inside the overbought zone, hinting that the price is currently overvalued.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD bulls took control following a bearish a Tuesday as the price went up from $237.74 to $240.18. The price trending inside the red Ichimoku cloud and sitting on top of the SMA 50 curve. The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum. William's %R is trending inside the overbought zone, showing that the price is presently overvalued and will face bearish correction soon.
Support and Resistance
BCH/USD faces strong resistance levels at $242.55 and $251. On the downside, healthy support levels lie at $237.10 (SMA 50), $234.70 and $230 (SMA 20).
Key levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|241.6009
|Today Daily Change
|3.8788
|Today Daily Change %
|1.63
|Today daily open
|237.7221
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|229.3666
|Daily SMA50
|237.2753
|Daily SMA100
|238.2689
|Daily SMA200
|270.3393
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|244.4406
|Previous Daily Low
|235.0569
|Previous Weekly High
|227.3836
|Previous Weekly Low
|213.3598
|Previous Monthly High
|269.2895
|Previous Monthly Low
|204.6275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|238.6414
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|240.856
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|233.7058
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|229.6895
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|224.3221
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|243.0895
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|248.4569
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|252.4732
