Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: BCH/USD bulls stay in charge despite retreat from $242.55 resistance level

  • BCH/USD bulls took charge of the market following a bearish Tuesday.
  • William's %R is trending inside the overbought zone, hinting that the price is currently overvalued.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD bulls took control following a bearish a Tuesday as the price went up from $237.74 to $240.18. The price trending inside the red Ichimoku cloud and sitting on top of the SMA 50 curve. The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum. William's %R is trending inside the overbought zone, showing that the price is presently overvalued and will face bearish correction soon.

Support and Resistance

BCH/USD faces strong resistance levels at $242.55 and $251. On the downside, healthy support levels lie at $237.10 (SMA 50), $234.70 and $230 (SMA 20). 

Key levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 241.6009
Today Daily Change 3.8788
Today Daily Change % 1.63
Today daily open 237.7221
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 229.3666
Daily SMA50 237.2753
Daily SMA100 238.2689
Daily SMA200 270.3393
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 244.4406
Previous Daily Low 235.0569
Previous Weekly High 227.3836
Previous Weekly Low 213.3598
Previous Monthly High 269.2895
Previous Monthly Low 204.6275
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 238.6414
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 240.856
Daily Pivot Point S1 233.7058
Daily Pivot Point S2 229.6895
Daily Pivot Point S3 224.3221
Daily Pivot Point R1 243.0895
Daily Pivot Point R2 248.4569
Daily Pivot Point R3 252.4732

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

