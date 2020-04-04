Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bears take control and take price below the $235 – level

  • BCH/USD went up from $232.25 to $236.19 this Friday.
  • The RSI indicator has settled itself around the neutral zone.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD bears took control after a hattrick of bullish days as the price dropped from $236.19 to $234.30. The SMA 200 is on course to cross over the SMA 50 to chart the bearish death cross pattern., while the 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, indicating decreasing price volatility. The MACD shows that the market momentum is still bullish and is trending around the 8.90-level. The RSI indicator has settled around the neutral zone.

Key Levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 234.2828
Today Daily Change -1.9390
Today Daily Change % -0.82
Today daily open 236.2218
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 212.2929
Daily SMA50 284.5531
Daily SMA100 304.4559
Daily SMA200 271.4691
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 242.6038
Previous Daily Low 230.6087
Previous Weekly High 249.8177
Previous Weekly Low 204.4384
Previous Monthly High 353.0056
Previous Monthly Low 135.8533
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 238.0217
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 235.1908
Daily Pivot Point S1 230.3524
Daily Pivot Point S2 224.483
Daily Pivot Point S3 218.3574
Daily Pivot Point R1 242.3475
Daily Pivot Point R2 248.4732
Daily Pivot Point R3 254.3426

 

 

