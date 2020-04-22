  • Bitcoin Cash trades nearly 6% higher on Wednesday as crypto sentiment turns positive.
  • The price has found some selling pressure ahead of a key downtrend line.

BCH/USD 4-hour chart

Bitcoin Cash has been moving higher on Wednesday and trades around 6% higher on the session. The price has now halted as you can see on the chart below just ahead of the black downward sloping trendline. The blue resistance line also held firm and it has been used around 4-5 times on the chart.

Looking closer at the indicators now, there has been a bearish cross of the 55 exponential and 200 simple moving averages. Also, the relative strength index indicator has moved into positive territory but has lots of room left to move to the upside. Lastly, if the price does move lower then the orange support level close to 225.00 could be a place where the bulls step in again. 

Bitcoin Cash Trendline Resistance

Additional levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 232.3953
Today Daily Change 12.6337
Today Daily Change % 5.75
Today daily open 219.7616
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 235.9353
Daily SMA50 234.9247
Daily SMA100 306.3861
Daily SMA200 268.9696
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 223.7855
Previous Daily Low 215.7607
Previous Weekly High 245.5439
Previous Weekly Low 206.3545
Previous Monthly High 353.0056
Previous Monthly Low 135.8533
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 220.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 218.8262
Daily Pivot Point S1 215.7531
Daily Pivot Point S2 211.7445
Daily Pivot Point S3 207.7282
Daily Pivot Point R1 223.7779
Daily Pivot Point R2 227.7941
Daily Pivot Point R3 231.8027

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

BTC/USD bulls may slow down on approach to critical resistance $8.000.

Bitcoin has reached an important barrier $7,500, however, the further upside may be limited due to a combination of technical and fundamental factors.

Ripple Weekly Forecast: XRP/USD journey to $0.30 in May begins

Ripple was not the best-performing cryptocurrency among the top thirty coins in 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD rallies 5% towards the $10 bullseye

NEO is in the driver seat of the recovery in the cryptocurrency wagon on Friday. The cryptoasset has accrued more than 5% in gains on the day after advancing from the opening value of $7.89.

ETH/USD is within an arm's distance from $200.00, ready bullish breakthrough

At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $188.4 with over 4% gains since this time on Thursday. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil

Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.

