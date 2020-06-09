Are traders likely to see Bitcoin (BTC) above $10,000 this month?

June 9th has started with a negative mood on the cryptocurrency market. Most coins from the top 10 list are in the red zone. XRP is the only one trying to remain bullish, having risen by 0.01% since yesterday.

Chart

Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The decline of most of the cryptocurrencies has not affected the dominance rate of the main crypto, which remains at the same level at 64.4%.

Chart

BTC’s market share

 

The relevant data for Bitcoin is as follows.

Name: Bitcoin

Ticker: BTC

Market Cap: $178,464,060,180

Price: $9,699.65

Volume (24h): $22,958,180,494

Change (24h): -0.42%

The data is relevant at press time.

 

BTC/USD: Is it still possible to reach $10,000?

On the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) made a false breakout of the $9,900 mark. The decline over the past 24 hours of the main crypto has amounted to 0.42%

BTCUSD

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Even though the bullish scenario has not yet fallen apart, there is strong resistance at $9,900 that is preventing Bitcoin (BTC) from moving forward. Thus, the trading volume is decreasing and mostly dominated by sellers. In this case, one should not also exclude the possibility of a retest of the $9,600-$9,650 zone shortly.

BTCUSD

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H time frame, there is no dominance from bulls or bears. The liquidity is high enough. However, trading volume is too low to push the rate higher. Summing up, the more likely scenario for the next days is a sideways trend in the yellow area between $9,600 and $9,750.

BTCUSD

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC) is about to finish its bullish trend as 'fuel' for further growth is running out. Such a statement is confirmed by the declining trading volume and falling heights.

If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the next stop is $9,150. In this case, the Triangle pattern will be formed and the bearish trend will start.

Bitcoin is trading at $9,672 at press time.

Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag

Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag

The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $243.7 and continues to consolidate below the critical level of $250. A consolidation below a significant resistance level is always bad news. 

More Cryptocurrencies News

ADA/USD sets the stage for another bullish assault

ADA/USD sets the stage for another bullish assault

Cardano (ADA) hit the recent recovery high at $0.0903 on June 4 and has been on retreat ever since. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.0816, down over 4% in the recent 24 hours.

More Cardano News

ETH is profitable for over two thirds of EOA holders

ETH is profitable for over two thirds of EOA holders

Ethereum's ETH is changing hands at $243.00 at the time of writing. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday amid depressed trading activity across the board.

More Ethereum News

BCH/USD prints an engulfing bullish candle, outperforming Bitcoin

BCH/USD prints an engulfing bullish candle, outperforming Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash is flying the bullish flag pattern high in the vast cryptocurrency universe following a breakout above a descending trendline. 

More Bitcoin Cash News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up

After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location