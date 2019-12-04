Bitcoin (BTC) gets $500 more expensive in a matter of minutes. Whales behind the move?

- BTC/USD has experienced a sharp growth towards $7,700 handle.
- Whale transactions may have caused the movement.
Bitcoin (BTC) jumps to $7,770 in a matter of minutes ahead of the US opening. While the coin has retreated to $7,575 by the time of writing, it is still 3.5% higher from the start of the day. All major altcoins follow the lead of the crypto No. 1.
The fundamental reasons for the sharp growth are not readily available, though, a large whale transaction form an unknown wallet to OKEx may have something to do with it.
The whale-alert spotted the transaction and reported in on Twitter:
70,009,991 USDT (70,237,853 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to Okex.
Meanwhile, from a technical point of view, we will need to see a daily close above $7,350 to claim that the short-term picture has improved. The next barrier is created by the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band at $7,700, followed by $8,000.
BTC/USD, 15-min chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
