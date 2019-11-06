Bitcoin (BTC) futures trading volume close to smashing a new record

Trading volume for Bitcoin futures is close to hitting a new record.

Bakkt platform has been popular among users since the BTC futures launch.

Bitcoin (BTC) futures trading via the Intercontinental Exchange Bakkt platform has seen a significant increase in average daily volume so far this month compared to September and most of October.

Trading volumes on Tuesday Nov. 5, were close to hitting their all-time-high, a reported with 1061 traded contracts worth $10 million, a 96% increase over the previous day.

Tracking data as reported by a Twitter account Bakkt Volume Bot, independent to Bakkt,