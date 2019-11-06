Bitcoin (BTC) futures trading volume close to smashing a new record

- Trading volume for Bitcoin futures is close to hitting a new record.
- Bakkt platform has been popular among users since the BTC futures launch.
Bitcoin (BTC) futures trading via the Intercontinental Exchange Bakkt platform has seen a significant increase in average daily volume so far this month compared to September and most of October.
Trading volumes on Tuesday Nov. 5, were close to hitting their all-time-high, a reported with 1061 traded contracts worth $10 million, a 96% increase over the previous day.
Tracking data as reported by a Twitter account Bakkt Volume Bot, independent to Bakkt,
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Microsoft opens its windows to Ethereum and the sky is the limit
BTC/USD is currently trading at the price level of $9,395 on a new day of enclosure between moving averages. Bitcoin needs to exceed $9,500 to set in the bullish mode. If BTC/USD loses the $7,500 price level, it will be the end of the bullish stretch from December lows.
TRX/USD needs to clear $0.0200 to escape the range
TRX/USD has been locked in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. The 11th largest coin with the current market value of $1.3 billion has gained 1.7% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0199 at the time of writing.
Litecoin (LTC) has the best day-to-day gains since mid-September
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset, has been growing for the third day in succession. The coin's price grew by nearly $5 and marked the best two days rally since mid-September.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD bulls come back with fanfare
ETH/USD made its way above $190.00 on Wednesday, demonstrating nearly 4% growth on a day-to-day basis. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20.9 billion is changing hands at $192.70, down from the intraday high of $194.80.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.