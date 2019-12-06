Bitcoin has just taken out an important intraday resistance zone to push higher.

Now the digital gold is trading 1.86% higher on the session and climbing.

The wave support is at 7,300 and the next wave high resistance holds at 7,868.34.

Coinbase data shows 1.844K contracts have been traded in the last hour or so.

On another interesting note, data from Charles Schwab shows more and more millennials are investing in Bitcoin as the Grayscale Investment Trust becomes more popular.