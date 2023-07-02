$Bitcoin ($BTC) appears close to putting a top in for either a short or medium-term correction, depending on whether we are in a higher-degree flat correction or lower-degree retracement. Most probable variations revealed!
$Quant ($QNT) seems to be in a corrective structure in either direction, which adds to the idea that the predominant trend remains downward despite the regional double-bottom. So, can some upside be expected, or are we in for further declines?
Top 3 altcoins to buy for next alt season: PEPE, OP, BNB
With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash, for example, has rallied 33%, Compound has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.
Litecoin breaks past $100 on Binance after processing a million transactions in a week
Litecoin crossed the key psychological level of $100 on Friday for the first time since mid-April, according to data from Binance. The altcoin’s network observed a spike in on-chain activity and social dominance throughout the week leading up to the price rally.
XRP on-chain activity fuels hope for price rally as SEC vs. Ripple verdict looms
XRP has registered a surge in on-chain activity over the past week, according to data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment. Typically, a spike in transactions have acted as a precursor of a price rally in the altcoin.
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin supports tokens hit by SEC crackdown
Ethereum ranks among the few cryptocurrencies that the SEC left out of its list of securities. While many in the crypto community consider it a “win” for Ethereum, co-founder Vitalik Buterin does not envision such a victory.
