Binance Coin Technical Analysis: BNB/USD struggling to beat $19 but remains bullish

- After a notable rally towards $19 on July 13, BNB started consolidating.
- BNB defended the daily 26-EMA and bounced back up but got rejected at $19 again.
This latest rejection from BNB could mean a crash is imminent but only if the bears get enough continuation. So far, the daily 12-EMA remains as the most important support level, located at $17.82. Binance Coin price is currently at $18.35, so not that far away.
BNB/USD daily chart
The rejection doesn’t change much in the short-term as the daily uptrend remains intact. The RSI has cooled off while the MACD continues bullish. BNB could establish a higher low compared to $16.54 and create a daily equilibrium pattern which would benefit the bulls in the current situation.
BNB/USD 4-hour chart
The rejection isn’t a problem for now as bulls are defending the 12-EMA on the 4-hour chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD trying to use Ethereum’s momentum to climb above $10,000
We all know Bitcoin has been trading sideways for the past three months. Ethereum was stronger but also trading sideways until a few days ago when bulls managed to create a massive breakout above $250. Bitcoin also had a decent breakout, however, the most important resistance level at $10,000 remains untouched.
ETH/USD shoots through $280 and it's eying up $288, the 2020-high
Ethereum just broke $280, a psychological resistance level, and the high set on July 23. Bulls are currently still pushing ETH trying to get close to that $288 barrier set back in February.
TRX/USD on a spiral to $0.01750
Tron price has been consistently trimming gains on Friday. The breakdown comes after the crypto snapped its July winning streak on hitting a wall at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last swing high of $0.02686 to a swing low of $0.0073.
XTZ/USD loses 2% in a matter of minutes, tests $3.00
Tezos (XTZ) hit the intraday high at $3.23 and retreated to the psychological of $3.00. The coin has lost over 2% in a matter of minutes, but the bullish momentum slowed down on approach to the strong support reinforced by 200-hour SMA.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.