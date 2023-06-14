Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao dispelled rumors that the world’s largest crypto exchange has been selling Bitcoin (BTC) to keep the prices of bnb coin (BNB) from falling below certain levels.
“Binance have not sold BTC or BNB. We even still have a bag of FTT,” Zhao tweeted early on Wednesday, using his infamous “4” moniker. He suggested there could be short interest among Crypto Twitter members fueling the supposed rumors.
4. Binance have not sold BTC or BNB. We even still have a bag of FTT.— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) June 13, 2023
It is amazing they can know exactly who sold based on just a price chart involving millions of traders. FUD. ♂️ pic.twitter.com/M3MUH2bFRE
On Tuesday, tweets from popular traders @JW100x and @52kskew, which pointed to short-term price correlations between a sell-off in Bitcoin (BTC) and a purchase of BNB, went viral. The tweets were viewed over 3 million times cumulatively, as per Twitter data.
“USDT reserves have been pumped into BNB aggressively since 27th May. BNB is being sold off for BUSD to suppress volatility in BTC,” @52kskew tweeted. “BUSD is pumped into BTC to suppress downside volatility so BTC can be swapped out for USDT.”
Elsewhere, @JW100x said: “As spot Bitcoin is sold off, BNB is purchased, which defends the $220 liquidation but also caps the upside potential of Bitcoin. It is a total house of cards”
BNB prices are up 6.6% in the past 24 hours while bitcoin has seen nominal declines, CoinGecko data shows.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
