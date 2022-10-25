Bitcoin price action dropped over 1% on Monday while equities rallied firmly.

BTC price action still sees lower volume, although bullish signals were strong on Sunday.

Expect a possible pushback below $19,036 with the ECB set to meet on Thursday.

Bitcoin (BTC) price action saw bulls holding all the cards over the weekend: A bullish breakout above a key red descending trend line and a daily close above it. Unfortunately, the bulls forgot one element: a major moving average trading just a few dollars above its breakout level. With three firm rejections against that moving average in October, bulls should have been warned that it could be a dealbreaker.

BTC bulls were warned

Bitcoin price action shows how important it is to watch the technical elements before you trade and consider one's trading strategy. In the case of Bitcoin, the main element is the thin purple line, which is the 55-day Simple Moving Average, which has been quite important these past few months. Although in July and August, it did not have any firm power over price action, looking at October, three clear tests and rejections can be identified.

BTC price action, though, looked very bullish on Sunday when bulls broke above the red descending trendline that has been in place since the summer. Unfortunately, plenty of traders thought that the 55-day SMA would be taken out with the help of the rally in equities as a tailwind. Instead, now, a firm rejection is triggering a dip back to $19,036 and could bring more downside, with the area between $19,000 and $16,00 wide open should traders exit with their cash again after this cold shower.

BTC/USD Daily chart

That said, a simple bounce off that $19,036 could be enough for a swing and, this time, a solid break of the 55-day SMA. That could come from big equity earnings from Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft this week. If those hold upside surprises, expect to see that overspilling into cryptocurrencies, and a rally in BTC price action towards $20,000.