- Bitcoin price action dropped over 1% on Monday while equities rallied firmly.
- BTC price action still sees lower volume, although bullish signals were strong on Sunday.
- Expect a possible pushback below $19,036 with the ECB set to meet on Thursday.
Bitcoin (BTC) price action saw bulls holding all the cards over the weekend: A bullish breakout above a key red descending trend line and a daily close above it. Unfortunately, the bulls forgot one element: a major moving average trading just a few dollars above its breakout level. With three firm rejections against that moving average in October, bulls should have been warned that it could be a dealbreaker.
BTC bulls were warned
Bitcoin price action shows how important it is to watch the technical elements before you trade and consider one's trading strategy. In the case of Bitcoin, the main element is the thin purple line, which is the 55-day Simple Moving Average, which has been quite important these past few months. Although in July and August, it did not have any firm power over price action, looking at October, three clear tests and rejections can be identified.
BTC price action, though, looked very bullish on Sunday when bulls broke above the red descending trendline that has been in place since the summer. Unfortunately, plenty of traders thought that the 55-day SMA would be taken out with the help of the rally in equities as a tailwind. Instead, now, a firm rejection is triggering a dip back to $19,036 and could bring more downside, with the area between $19,000 and $16,00 wide open should traders exit with their cash again after this cold shower.
BTC/USD Daily chart
That said, a simple bounce off that $19,036 could be enough for a swing and, this time, a solid break of the 55-day SMA. That could come from big equity earnings from Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft this week. If those hold upside surprises, expect to see that overspilling into cryptocurrencies, and a rally in BTC price action towards $20,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
