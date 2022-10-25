According to Chainalsys, the blockchain analysis firm, the largest region for cryptocurrency adoption is Western Europe. The all-time high for cryptocurrency interest was in the second quarter of Q2 of 2021. However, although adoption has reduced in interest recently, the Chainalysis Global Index score shows that big long-term crypto holders have held through the recent fall in stocks.
So, the seasonal pattern in Bitcoin is very interesting when you consider how closely it matched the seasonal pattern in stocks with a strong Q4. Does this mean that Bitcoin is worth buying for Q4 on any sign that the Fed is pausing interest rate hikes? Would Bitcoin prices move higher in line with stocks into Q4 if that happened?
Major Trade Risks: The major trade risk here is that previous seasonal results do not automatically guarantee future seasonal patterns.
