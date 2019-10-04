- Bitcoin Cash is trading 0.40% higher today even as BTC/USD struggles.
- The price broke a key trendline yesterday on the hourly chart and has now come back to test it.
The BCH/USD price has come back to the hourly pivot zone of around 223.50 as traders struggle to identify any real direction.
There was a bearish trendline break yesterday on the hourly chart but price has come back to retest the diagonal line for the second time.
The blue rectangle in the middle of the chart represents the value area formed as most volume has been traded at this price area.
If the price breaks 226.00 to the upside it could indicate that the short term trend has broken higher again.
The relative strength index (RSI) indicator has moved back over the 50 mid-line again but it has been in limbo for quite some time now as volatility seems to have dropped.
Look out for the retest of the trendline once again and then we could have a better idea of where price may be heading.
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|223.4977
|Today Daily Change
|0.9078
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|222.5899
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|267.9223
|Daily SMA50
|288.0459
|Daily SMA100
|318.7184
|Daily SMA200
|321.1382
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|225.9256
|Previous Daily Low
|216.1419
|Previous Weekly High
|311.7574
|Previous Weekly Low
|202.6094
|Previous Monthly High
|333.7339
|Previous Monthly Low
|202.6094
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|219.8793
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|222.1882
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|217.1793
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|211.7688
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|207.3957
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|226.963
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|231.3361
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|236.7467
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Cryptos holding on amid fears of an Altcoin Extinction
Is Bitcoin set to remain lonely at the peak? FXStreet's Tomàs Salles is present at the Dela Summit in Malta where there is growing talk about a massive consolidation in Altcoins. Projects that fail to reach a critical mass may be eliminated sooner rather than later.
Altcoins may face imminent mass consolidation
"Extinction Rebellion" is one of the movements fighting climate change – but Altcoins' attempt to rebel may be futile. FXStreet's Tomàs Salles is attending the Delta Summit in Malta and reports about a growing notion that the number of cryptocurrencies will significantly fall.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD bulls hitting strongly on $0.2500 resistance
Ripple is showing prowess in a relatively bearish cryptocurrency market. As discussed earlier Ripple upside has been capped at $0.25 (short-term) resistance.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD extends the downside, loses 2%
ETH/USD is range-bound with bearish bias during Friday trading. The second-largest digital coin with the current market value of $18.8 billion has lost about 2.2% on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.