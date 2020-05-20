- Bitcoin warehouse Bakkt has expanded its institutional custody business to more than 70 clients.
- Through a partnership with Marsh, its custody clients can now purchase $500 million worth of insurance coverage.
- Bakkt is also continuing its work on a retail-focused app that would allow users to buy and sell an array of digital assets.
Bakkt, a digital asset venture owned by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), has onboarded over 70 clients for its custody services. According to a recent blog post, the firm has partnered with insurance broker Marsh to offer its clients more than $500 million worth of coverage. Bakkt customers will have to work bilaterally with Marsh to purchase this insurance.
Following the lead of firms like Gemini, Coinbase and BitGo, Bakkt has completed its SOC 1 Type I examination and SOC 2 Type II examination. The audits evaluate a company's internal controls and procedures. Adam White, President of Bakkt, said:
Beyond the $125M of insurance already in place at the Bakkt Warehouse, customers can now purchase more than $500M in additional insurance coverage, subject to underwriting criteria.
Bakkt is also continuing its work on a retail-focused mobile app that would allow users to buy and sell an array of digital assets, spanning cryptocurrency, cash and rewards points. The firm also noted that it has partnered with two large financial institutions for its enterprise loyalty product. An excerpt from the blog reads:
We recently partnered with two of the largest financial institutions, leveraging these products to enable an additional 30+ million consumers to redeem their points for travel, merchandise, and gift cards through our platform.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD continues to consolidate below the $10,000 level
BTC/USD fell from $9,783.65 to $9,756.30, as the bears took control following four straight bullish days. The daily confluence detector shows a strong resistance level on the upside at $10,165. It has the one-day Bollinger ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD sandwiched between SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves
XRP/USD dropped from $0.2049 to $0.2048 in the early hours of Wednesday, as the price continues to trend within the green Ichimoku cloud. The price is currently sandwiched between SMA 50 ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/BTC trendline breakout looms as Bitcoin loses ground
Ethereum has been growing stronger against the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin. The main goal has been to correct from the downward trend the pair embarked on towards ...
DASH/USD sets the pace for recovery even as Bitcoin stalls under $10,000
The cryptocurrency market is mixed red and green on Wednesday during the Asian session. Dash is among the cryptoasset in the green, after advancing higher 1.20% on the day. Major digital assets such as ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.