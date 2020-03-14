- The Australia Taxation Office is sending out a warning though mails and letters to crypto holders regarding accurate crypto tax reports.
- Since 2019, the tax agency has been conducting investigations into the irregularities in crypto tax.
As per a News.com.au report, the Australia Taxation Office (ATO) is planning to send out warnings to over 350,000 crypto traders in the country through emails and letters. ATO said that some Bitcoin traders could be unaware of their tax debts and the agency is willing to give digital currency taxpayers some time to figure the procedure.
Speaking to the news outlet, a spokesperson for the ATO said:
For other taxpayers where we can see they hold cryptocurrency, but may not have sold or traded any during the (financial) year, we will be writing to them to remind them of their tax obligations and the records they should keep. Over the next two months, we expect to contact as many as 350,000 individuals who have traded in cryptocurrency in the last few years.
The ATO classifies virtual currencies as property, meaning that they fall under capital gains tax. Bitcoin investors are responsible for accurate tax reporting as they are expected to maintain all transaction records. These records comprise transaction dates, parties involved in the transaction, the reasons for carrying out the transactions, etc.
The spokesperson also noted that the ATO would be sending reminders to Australian taxpayers involved in crypto trading between 2017 and 2018, asking them to check their returns to ensure proper reporting of capital gains on trading.
Mark Chapman, director of tax communications at US tax preparation company H&R Block, said that since 2019, the ATO has been conducting investigations into irregularities in tax. He also revealed that around a million people in Australia were trading digital currencies. While a few taxpayers got into the field unaware of the tax implications, a few others deliberately refused to report crypto transactions, he added.
It is very much a virtual transaction, so some people out there have assumed the ATO couldn’t follow the money, which is obviously not correct. The ATO gets information directly from these cryptocurrency exchanges.
He highlighted that it’s not advisable for crypto holders and traders to avoid tax reporting, as auditing would be very expensive.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $5,600, which is 18% higher from the beginning of the day.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD to continue the recovery as long as it stays above $0.1500
Ripple's XRP recovered from the intraday low of $0.1129 to trade above $0.1600 at the time of writing. The third-largest coin has gained over 15% since the beginning of Friday, though it is still down 12% on a day-to-day basis.
XRP/USD recovery stalls under $0.16 as bulls watch from the sidelines
Ripple price is having a hard time holding onto the subtle gains accrued after the gruesome Thursday and the Asian session on Friday. The third-largest cryptocurrency commenced the session on Friday at $0.1388. It nosedived to ...
BCH/USD recoil targets $200
Bitcoin Cash price is working hard to capitalize on the ‘unusual’ calm across the cryptocurrency market following 24 hours of mayhem. The volatility in the market has had far-reaching effects with major coins such and Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) nosediving under $4,000 and $100 respectively.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.