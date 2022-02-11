Jan van Eck, CEO of the investment powerhouse VanEck, argued in an op-ed that stablecoins should not be regulated like banks.
Stablecoins should be treated like investment products, not banks, Jan van Eck, the CEO of the investment firm VanEck, wrote in a Barron’s op-ed on Wednesday.
“They don’t lend money, so I don’t understand why there is a push to regulate them like banks. Bank regulation may in fact imply some sort of government guarantee,” he wrote.
Van Eck’s broadside followed just two weeks after the U.S. Undersecretary for Domestic Finance, Nellie Liang, testified before Congress that stablecoins “are bank-like products…as well as an investment-like product, which is why there was a regulatory gap.” A group of regulators called the President’s Working Group for Financial Markets published a report last year recommending that stablecoins fall under the same regulations as banks.
In her testimony, Liang said that technology companies without bank licensing should not offer stablecoins.
Van Eck criticized the Working Group report for not seeing the similarities between stablecoins and money market funds.
“Despite the similarity that stablecoins have with money market funds, the PWG suggested that stablecoin issuers be “insured depository institutions.” Stablecoins invest in securities; they don’t lend like banks do,” van Eck wrote.
He made two recommendations for a potential, stablecoin regulatory framework.
First, he suggested that the SEC oversee stablecoins for a four-year trial period similar to how it considers investment funds under the Investment Company Act of 1940.
Secondly, van Eck recommended not forcing tax withholdings on stablecoins in the future. This measure would give stablecoins an opportunity to prove their value in the U.S. “Most stablecoins currently don’t pay dividends,” he wrote. “We need, however, to imagine a day when stablecoins pay interest and plan technologically and regulatorily for that day.”
Jerald David, the president of asset management firm Arca supports van Eck’s first proposal, saying that “stablecoins on the market today resemble more of a ‘40 Act product than a bank,”
"Adding a wrapper, and creating a Blockchain Transferred Fund would allow for a U.S. dollar proxy that would be welcomed by the banks and large scale financial institutions,” David said.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity price consolidates ahead of breakout to $80
Axie Infinity price faced intense selling pressure during the release of U.S. CPI data. The data was higher than expected, and fears of the Fed introducing higher rates returned, but those concerns were already known.
Decentraland price must hold key support to avoid correction to $2.70
Decentraland price action has tested the bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span A) at $3.15 for the past five trading days as support. $3.15 has thus far held, but the frequency of the tests has caused some concerns for bulls.
Polkadot price enters buy zone before DOT rises to $30
Polkadot price action continues to lag its peers. The Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system provides an excellent early and aggressive entry opportunity. DOT may return to being a leader and outperformer in the crypto space.
BNB price stumbles after Binance invests $200 million in Forbes
The world’s largest exchange’s latest investment in media and publishing giant Forbes had a negative impact on Binance Coin price. Forbes would use the $200 million investment to merge with a SPAC. BNB announced its $200M strategic investment in Forbes.
Bitcoin: BTC sets a bull trap before ultimate crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price has shown an increase in buyers over the past two days, leading to a quick run-up. This uptrend will likely last as BTC retests a crucial psychological level, luring buyers into a bull trap. Investors need to be cautious of a reversal that sends the big crypto in a tailspin.