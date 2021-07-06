Bulls could not keep the growth started at the weekend and all top 10 coins have come back to the red zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Last Saturday, the Bitcoin (BTC) price recovered within the channel, and on Sunday, buyers tried to test the resistance of $36,000. However, the growth was not supported by large volumes, and the pair could not gain a foothold in the area of $36,000.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
The price returned to the side channel this morning. If the lower border of the corridor ($34,000) does not keep the price in sideways consolidation, then the forecast for the pair to decline to support at $32,500 remains relevant.
Bitcoin is trading at $33,625 at press time.
XRP/USD
Last Saturday, buyers managed to break through the hourly EMA55, and on Sunday they broke above the $0.70 resistance. However, XRP was unable to consolidate above this level.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
Tonight the pair returned from the maximum zone to the area of average prices and stopped the decline, but if the bears break through the support of the EMA55 moving average, the price can roll back to the POC line ($0.641).
XRP is trading at $0.6545 at press time.
LTC/USD
The rate of Litecoin (LTC) keeps falling, losing 5.53% of its price share over the last day.
LTC/USD chart byTradingView
Litecoin (LTC) has made another false breakout of the resistance at $143 which means that bulls are not ready yet to keep the rise. However, the selling trading volume is going down, confirming the weakness of bears.
In this case, the sideways trading between $143 and $130 is the more likely price action for the next few days.
Litecoin is trading at $136.57 at press time.
LINK/USD
Chainlink (LINK) has lost less than Litecoin (LTC) as its rate has decreased by 5%.
LINK/USD chart byTradingView
Chainlink (LINK) is trading similarly to Litecoin (LTC) as it is also located in the sideways range. At the moment, the altcoin is closer to the support zone than to the resistance which means that its breakout can lead to a sharp decline to $14.
LINK is trading at $18.19 at press time.
XLM/USD
Stellar (XLM) is the top loser today, going down by almost 6% since yesterday.
XLM/USD chart byTradingView
Stellar (XLM) has confirmed the ongoing bearish mood as the coin has fixed below the $0.2742 mark. In this regard, there are chances to continue to drop to the nearest level at $0.2392.
XLM is trading at $0.2536 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price consolidates to continue its 38% advance
Shiba Inu price is bouncing off a crucial support level at $0.00000811. SHIB bounced off a support level thrice over the past five days. This consolidation is likely to lead to a massive uptrend ...
UBS warns Bitcoin is unsuitable for investors as tougher crypto regulations are coming
UBS raises concerns of a “crypto bubble” that could be popped as regulator crackdowns continue. The Swiss banking giant stated that stricter regulations could come in the West in addition to China’s recent restrictions and ...
Dogecoin price wavers, but $0.223 dictates DOGE outlook
Dogecoin price rebound from the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on June 22 marked a bullish departure from the weakness that branded price action through much of May and June. The price action proceeding the bounce from the low formed ...
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC wastes no time in defining a new opportunity
Ethereum Classic price reasserted some leadership off the June 22 low with a 92% gain. The limited pullback following the impressive rally suggests that ETC wants higher prices moving forward, as it completes an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.