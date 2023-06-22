Following a crackdown on cryptocurrency exchanges in the US which included two of the biggest players in the exchange market – Binance and Coinbase, it seemed that the crypto winter might become not just prolonged but deeper.
Very soon after this though with fresh announcements and developments the crypto bulls are back in the game.
The big players are coming in
BlackRock and Citadel Securities are entering crypto space. BlackRock announced application for a BTC spot ETF. With Citadel, they launched an exchange to cater for institutional investors only.
The timing of both the crackdown and the announcements about BlackRock and Citadel isn’t a coincidence. It seems that the US is likely to give the cryptocurrency market to established traditional markets. The idea of having Binance US – a Chinese exchange being the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the US market was never going to float with the political establishment.
Plus, crypto was one of the few markets in which banks and other big US players were late to get in.
Long story short is that we saw recently was the US taking back its cryptocurrency market from outside players and giving it to their traditional financial champions. And this was achieved by using their regulator.
Fed Chair Powell’s testimony
Yesterday mr. Powell talked about the regulation of cryptocurrencies. He highlighted that they see stablecoins are a form of money that needs oversight.
He also said that BTC and cryptocurrencies have a “staying power”.
This is exciting mainly because the narrative is starting to change. With players such as BlackRock and Citadel entering the crypto space, and the Fed chairman acknowledging stablecoins as a form of money and his comments about BTC, our view is that the market is finally ready for the big money to start flowing in.
The future of Crypto
Our view on these developments is that we will see more and more traditional banks and brokers in the US enter the cryptocurrency market and offer services to their customers in a regulated manner.
The US market was stolen by regulators from foreign entities and will be given to the establishment. We believe it’s likely that we will see something similar happening in the UK, EU and other countries that are closely aligned with the US.
With BlackRock’s application for the BTC spot ETF, we believe it’s likely that they will probably be the first big traditional player to get the approval for that product. As the biggest asset manager in the world, this could mean big inflows into BTC.
With BTC halving coming sometime next year, an event which usually coincides with all time highs for BTC, and all of the developments mentioned, we believe that provided that there isn’t a big shock event in markets, it’s likely that we can see BTC reach new all-time highs next year.
BTC technical analysis
Following all these developments, BTC made a strong move to the upside which started on Monday. Yesterday the price broke above 30k USD and was within a few hundred bucks of the yearly high which stands at 31170.96. This region has been an established support/resistance which currently acts as resistance.
Breaking above this level can mean that we can see a potential for a quick move towards the 40k handle.
On the other hand, if the resistance holds, a move back towards 25-26k is likely.
Comparebroker is a comparison site and we spend hundreds of hours to keep the information up to date. However, users are advised to do their own due diligence and nothing can be perceived any advise. The content on the website is purely for education purposes only
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Bitcoin’s 2023’s rally is just starting
Bitcoin price has shown incredible resilience to short sellers over the last few weeks. With the second quarter of 2023 nearing its end, BTC has made an impressive comeback and is likely to continue pushing higher.
Bitcoin ETF summer, Valkyrie investment firm joins BlackRock, WisdomTree, and Invesco in spot BTC application
Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is the current theme in the crypto market as institutional investors move to provide users with regulated options to participate in the BTC market. The trend has intensified so much that experts say it is the main driver behind the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally.
Over 70k LINK holders await Chainlink price to rally by 20% in order to gain profits
Chainlink price is slow in its recovery, which is impacting its investors as well, whose sentiment is turning more and more negative to the point where they chose to sell at a loss. Even now, for a chunk of the LINK holders to gain profits, they might have to wait for a while longer as a significant rally is required for it to occur.
XRP price could mark new 2023 highs on the back of institutional investors' interest
XRP price has had a slow recovery in comparison to many of the top cryptocurrencies, even as Bitcoin broke above the $30,000 mark. However, while the Ripple token is lagging in price rise, it's making up for it in terms of gaining institutions' interest.
Bitcoin price faces further depreciation as stock market rally repeats history
The crypto market is losing its value, rapidly falling below $1 trillion in market capitalization following the recent crash. On the other hand, the S&P 500 index has observed a more than 15% rally since the last time it bottomed in March. BTC still faces the possibility of a decline.