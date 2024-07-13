- ARB, OP, WLD, and STRK are among tokens set for a combined $173.56 million unlock event next week.
- The unlocking of ARB, WLD and STRK tokens may spark further retracement in their prices, which are currently on a downtrend.
- ENA and 1INCH will undergo another unlock event following recent hikes in their supply.
The crypto market is set to witness over $173 million worth of token unlocks next week featuring Arbitrum (ARB), Optimism (OP), Starkware (STRK) and others. These tokens will see a hike in their circulating supply, which historically causes downward pressure on prices.
Crypto token unlocks to look out for next week
The crypto market will witness another round of token unlocks next week, according to data from token tracker TokenUnlocks on Friday. The unlocks, worth $173.56 million at the time of writing, will raise the circulating supply of several tokens, including ARB, STRK, AXS, APE, PIXEL, ENA, MATA, RNDR, CYBER, ASTR, NYM, EUL, 1INCH and FORT.
Token unlocks are events where a cryptocurrency project releases new tokens into circulation. These events increase the token's supply and often cause a decline in its price.
ARB, WLD and STRK tokens will witness the largest unlocks next week, with $64.31 million, $39.79 million and $35.36 million worth of their tokens being unlocked, respectively. The impact of the unlock may stir further price declines for these tokens which are currently on a downtrend.
ARB had previously seen a heavy price decline following its token unlock event in March. Its price dipped by 6% following the unlock event, and its weekly loss stretched more than 18%.
WLD may be the most affected as it will see a total of $628.17 million worth of unlocks in July.
Upcoming Token Unlocks in July
Meanwhile, ENA and 1INCH will undergo another unlocking event next week after experiencing unlocks worth $6 million and $11,000 between July 7-8, respectively. Both tokens are down by about 1% in the past 24 hours.
On the other hand, OP and RNDR are up about 1% in the past 24 hours but may experience declines following their upcoming unlocks
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple extends gains by 5% on Friday as CEO hints at institutional crypto products with CME XRP-Dollar index
Ripple (XRP) traders’ sentiment turned positive on Friday, as CEO Brad Garlinghouse highlighted the addition of XRP-Dollar reference rate and indices to the CME Group and CF Benchmarks.
Worldcoin crumbles under selling pressure even as OpenAI eyes human-level problem-solving
OpenAI, the American tech firm behind the Large Language Model ChatGPT, announced five levels towards building an Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Employees at the firm told Bloomberg that with ChatGPT, Open AI is currently at level one.
VeChain break above descending trendline sparks rally speculation
VeChain price breaks above the descending trendline, suggesting a bullish move. Sideline buyers can accumulate VET between $0.0247 and $0.0239. A daily candlestick close below $0.0204 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors wonder if BTC troubles are behind
Bitcoin (BTC) stabilized around the $57,000 mark this week, while the German Government persists in transferring Bitcoin to exchanges. Concurrently, US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded inflows.
Bitcoin: Investors wonder if BTC troubles are behind
Bitcoin (BTC) stabilized around the $57,000 mark this week, while the German Government persists in transferring Bitcoin to exchanges. Concurrently, US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded inflows. On-chain analytics indicate that whales are accumulating BTC during dips, potentially foreshadowing an imminent rally in the days ahead.