In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Anthony Pompliano, the co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital, said that Bitcoin’s status among traditional investors is starting to change. He expects the price of BTC to hit $100,000 by 2021. According to him, the longer BTC continues to thrive, the more people will take notice of its remarkable growth in value over the last ten years.

Pointing out that JPMorgan Chase is now providing banking services to crypto exchanges such as Coinbase and Gemini, Pompliano said it is a good sign for the crypto industry.

Bitcoin is not going away. You’re starting to see a lot of Wall Street investors actually putting it in their portfolios. And they’re starting to also have some track record for these exchanges or businesses, so they can see the financial performance. So I think ultimately, what you’re really going to start to see is banks can’t ignore this space.

Pompliano added that he’s seeing institutional investors increasingly perceive Bitcoin as a hedge against the volatility of other financial markets.

About a year ago, it started to be a thing like, oh, that hasn’t died yet? Maybe I should do some more work and get educated on it. Now what we’re seeing is two separate groups of people. Some that have done that work and are now gaining exposure. So you see someone like a Paul Tudor Jones come in and say he’s got 1-2% of his portfolio. And he’s worried about inflation given all the printing that’s going on… In the second bucket, what you’ve got is a lot of institutional investors that are sitting there saying, ‘Look, I’m just doing asset allocation and this asset is very unique in that it, over a long period of time, has been non-correlated to other assets. It’s able to improve my Sharpe ratio and can actually drive on a risk reward standpoint a significant increase in my performance by only allocating a small amount of capital.

Pompliano said that he is standing by his personal prediction regarding BTC’s price path through 2021.