- With OpenAI’s new model on the horizon, some altcoins are likely to outperform.
- Investors can refer to the Artificial Intelligence sector of altcoins to maximize gains.
- Worldcoin, andTokenFi could continue to outperform their peers.
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) company OpenAI announced on Tuesday that it has begun training its new frontier model.
OpenAI has recently begun training its next frontier model and we anticipate the resulting systems to bring us to the next level of capabilities on our path to AGI.”
This news, coupled with rumors that the GPT-5 (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) has already been trained, suggests that the release of the next model is not too far away.
Because people are now seriously starting to say that the new model that OpenAI says they are starting to train is GPT-5, here is the reference again.— Chubby♨️ (@kimmonismus) May 28, 2024
GPT-5 was already tested by the red team in April. Training has long since been completed.
What has now been started in training… https://t.co/vIwa3DuhYz
Some sectors of cryptocurrencies tend to be swayed by the developments in the AI field. For example, the GPU-manufacturing company Nvidia’s earnings played a key role in some AI-based altcoins' performance. Likewise, the release of the highly anticipated GPT-5 model could trigger a similar rally in the AI category of altcoins.
Read more: AI, meme coins and prediction market tokens soar ahead of Ethereum ETF decision
AI cheat sheet for GPT-5 release
Below is the performance of some of the AI-based altcoins. TokenFi (TOKEN) is a clear winner, with a 37% gain in the past seven days. The gains of other cryptocurrencies are minuscule and cannot be compared with TOKEN.
AI Altcoins’ performance
Regardless of their performance in the last seven days, here are two tokens that could see a massive boost in the upcoming days.
- Token (TOKEN), due to the momentum it has.
- Worldcoin (WLD), due to its connection with OpenAi, i.e., Sam Altman.
Read more: Worldcoin price could rally 20% if Nvidia earnings beat estimates
Let’s understand where the TokenFi price could go next.
The 12-hour chart for TOKEN shows that it is at a critical point in its uptrend journey. So far, the TokenFi price has surged 42% in the past two weeks and is currently retesting $0.161, the midpoint of the $0.0762 to $0.246 range. Additionally, this level coincides with the Volume Profile’s high-volume node. This indicator tracks the distribution of trading volume across different price levels and can be interpreted as places of high-volume and low-volume nodes. The former can serve as a support or resistance level depending on the relative position of the price. The latter, however, is seen as liquidity pockets that act as buy zones and attract price reversals.
Going forward, in case of rejection at the $0.161 key hurdle, investors can expect TOKEN to retest the $0.135 and $0.129 support levels . This 15% correction can be a good opportunity to accumulate for sidelined and long-term investors. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering in the overbought zone and supports the potential pullback. However, investors need to note that there are no short-term sell signals that support this correction.
Regardless, if the said pullback occurs, TokenFi could stablize around the above-mentioned levels. Following this, a bounce could see TOKEN attempt a retest of the 62% retracement level at $0.181, which coincides with Volume Profile’s high-volume node, making it a good level to book profits, at least for swing traders.
TOKEN/USDT 12-hour chart
On the other hand, if TokenFi price fails to bounce around the $0.135 and $0.129 levels, it could denote weakness among buyers. In such a case, TOKEN bulls could have a chance to form a base around $0.110, which is called the Point of Control (POC) and is the highest volume traded level for the selected range, according to the Volume Profile indicator.
A breakdown of $0.110 level will create a clear break of market structure by producing a lower low below the May 23 swing low of $0.108. Such a devastating move would invalidate the bullish thesis and could trigger an extra 30% correction to $0.0762.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin bull market is still going strong, on-chain data shows
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price outlook remains positive in the short term despite its recent stabilization, on-chain data suggests, propelled by easing selling pressure by long-term holders and activity from large-wallet investors.
Dusk price sets the stage for a 20% rally
Dusk price is currently being rejected at around $0.426 level. The on-chain metric suggests DUSK growing network and dormant wallets are moving upwards again. A daily candlestick closing below $0.286 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Digital asset inflows reach record high year-to-date
CoinShares' weekly digital asset flows, released on Tuesday, reveal that digital assets recorded a three-week consecutive rise in inflows, amounting to a record high of $14.9 billion already this year.
Bitcoin long-term holders begin re-accumulation after Semler Scientific and Mt Gox make major whale moves
Bitcoin declined briefly from the $70,000 mark on Tuesday as Semler Scientific and Mt Gox made notable whale moves. Glassnode also shared key on-chain insights that breathe clarity into the market's current state.
Bitcoin: BTC struggles, but $80K is at striking distance Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price is in a good position to resume the bull rally despite the recent struggle. Optimism will restart if BTC overcomes a critical hurdle and flips it into a foothold. In such a case, the pioneer crypto will be slated to push to a new all-time high (ATH).