Taking a Closer Look at NZD/USD.
Today I'm looking at the NZDUSD pair which appears to have bottomed out at the 0.62 support and has just pierced through the daily Ichimoku cloud.
Since the recent support is one of the longest-term and strongest support levels ever, there could be hope that the pair has in fact bottomed out. We still could see a pullback towards the 23% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.63 before further gains. Medium-term gains could reach as high as the 50% and 61% Fibonacci retracement levels of 0.64 and 0.65 respectively.
HIGH RISK Investment Trading forex (also known as foreign exchange or currencies) on margin carries a HIGH LEVEL OF RISK, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, risk appetite, and the amount of your expendable income. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should ONLY invest money that you can afford to lose! You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex Diva Trading Opinions Any opinions, news, research, analysis, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary and education, and does not constitute advice. Forex Diva will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.
