Taking a Closer Look at NZD/USD.

Today I'm looking at the NZDUSD pair which appears to have bottomed out at the 0.62 support and has just pierced through the daily Ichimoku cloud.

Since the recent support is one of the longest-term and strongest support levels ever, there could be hope that the pair has in fact bottomed out. We still could see a pullback towards the 23% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.63 before further gains. Medium-term gains could reach as high as the 50% and 61% Fibonacci retracement levels of 0.64 and 0.65 respectively.

