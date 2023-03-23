EUR/GBP breaks resistance
The pound struggles as a jump in February’s CPI may force the BoE to press for more rate hikes. The euro has bounced off this year’s low of 0.8730 and a subsequent surge above the key supply area around 0.8840 prompted sellers to cover their positions, easing the downward pressure. As the RSI flirts again with the overbought area, the next step is to see follow-up buying around the fresh support of 0.8810. A close above 0.8870 would attract more momentum buyers and extend the rally to the March high of 0.8920.
XAU/USD tests peak
Gold bounces back as safe haven demand jumps amid ongoing tightening. The precious metal has soared to a 11-month high at the psychological level of 2000. While the bullish MA cross shows an acceleration to the upside, the RSI’s double top in the overbought area suggests that the bulls could use some breathing room. On the hourly chart, 1935 saw bids from short-term trend-followers. Further down, 1874 over the 20-day SMA would be the bulls’ second layer of defence. A pop above 2005 would resume the climb.
S&P 500 drops back
The S&P 500 closed lower after the Fed kept its options open for future hikes despite systemic worries. After the market stabilised and found a bottom at 3820, a series of higher lows has helped the index claw back previous losses. However, the supply zone between the psychological level of 4000 from a previous sell-off and 4010 has proven to be a tough hurdle to overcome with a shooting star suggesting a rejection of the breakout. With the RSI back into the oversold area 3870 is a key support to keep the recent recovery valid.
EUR/USD erased daily gains during the American session as Wall Street moved off highs. The deterioration in market sentiment is helping the US Dollar look less weak. As a result, the pair is moving further away from the seven-week high of 1.0929 toward 1.0850.
Following a pullback with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's policy announcements, GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The pair remains on track to post gains for the second straight day as the US Dollar struggles to find demand.
Spot gold rose further during the American session, climbing again above $2,000/oz, despite the modest recovery of the US Dollar. US yields resumed the decline, boosting the yellow metal. The US 10-year yield fell to 3.42%, the lowest since Monday.
The crypto market has been in the crosshairs of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a while now. The lack of clear regulations and the recent collapse of crypto companies and tokens has increased concerns among investors. In line with these concerns, the regulatory body has issued an alert for potential crypto investors.
Wells Fargo analysts forecast a modestly softer U.S. dollar than previously, and forecast the trade-weighted dollar against the advanced foreign economies to depreciate by 3% by the end of 2023 and a further 5% in 2024