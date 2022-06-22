Coach broke down how he comes up with his downside targets in Oil. Dale said, "Don't wait to buy gold, buy gold and wait.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trading with a soft tone ahead of growth-related data
The AUD/USD pair trades at around 0.6930, weakening despite the limited demand for the greenback. S&P Global will publish the preliminary estimates of its June PMIs for all major economies, which may bring back risk-off trading.
EUR/USD holds on to modest gains below 1.0600 post-Powell
EUR/USD peaked at 1.0605 following comments from Fed’s head, trading at around 1.0580 after the dust settled. FOMC Chairman Powell's cautious comments on the economic outlook weighed on the dollar, but not enough to put it in a bearish path.
Gold bears maintain control but remain sidelined
Gold advanced on Wednesday to reach a fresh weekly high of $1,847.85. The dollar came under selling pressure ahead of Powell’s testimony before Congress, briefly extending its slump as he started his speech. However, after the dust settled, the greenback recovered some ground, with the bright metal currently trading around $1,837.
The recovery rally for Bitcoin price finds new fuel, but will it sustain?
Bitcoin is beginning to pull market sentiment from the grave ashes. Still, investors should approach the peer-to-peer digital currency with a cautious dollar-cost averaging approach, as bearish unpredictability is still a factor.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!