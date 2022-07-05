Failure to "Plan Your Work" and "Work Your Plan" Focus on the main premise of positioning, avoiding too much in one investment (unless highly researched and a good fit your plan) – and having an exit strategy if you're wrong. Don't let greed catch you by the throat.

What if we are on the cusp of an "economic singularity"?

"... in which the laws and bedrock beliefs that formed the foundation of international economic order for decades, breaks down, with unknowable consequences. "If a central bank's foreign reserves (i.e. Russia's $630B) can be blocked/frozen, "Barring gold, these assets are someone else's liability - someone who can just decide they are not worth holding." -Doomberg. (The SWIFT expulsion and confiscation of assets without due process...)

Luke Gromen, of the macroeconomic research firm FFTT sums it up:

“There are very few moments in history when you want to own gold, but during those moments, gold is about all you want to own.”

In my strongly considered opinion -- from the position of having continuously observed, researched and participated in these markets since 1974 -- that "moment" is just about here...

Not getting through the "All assets are (currently) in collapse" mode. In this transformation back to some predictability you must adroitly and with controlled emotion readjust our "reset" ourselves.

“… the economy is already in recession. The Fed’s own data shows GDP growth went negative in 1Q22. And it’s barely positive thus far in 2Q22. Even if the Fed massages the data to insure we don’t see two quarters of negative GDP growth, the reality is that the markets are telling us a recession is here now.” -Gram Summers

Lest you persist in believing that gold is destined to remain in stupor, consider that underplaying the tectonic drivers pressuring its sooner-rather-than later upside breakout; or much worse, wait until it actually happens (!) you will need to Act.

Jim Rickards' analytical mastery has identified both the ready acceptance of other non- Western countries to buy it (thereby decreasing dependence on a dollar-first profile, as well as the post-Invasion Swiss refineries' movement back to "neutrality" in accepting Russian gold for refining, to back its digital and commodity trading scheme.

In summation, Rickards says:

No one of these stories will quickly spike the price of gold. Still, all of them reveal the shape of things to come. They all point in the direction of more reliance on gold as a form of money, and the diminution of the role of the dollar in a global monetary system. Think of these developments as straws in the wind. You know the storm won’t be far behind.

Closing considerations and thoughts: