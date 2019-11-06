The South African Rand gapped lower on Sunday evening as Moody’s maintained its investment grade rating for South Africa. Many were expecting the credit agency to downgrade the rating, as the budget forecast for South Africa showed that the financials of the county were deteriorating. However, although Moody’s did maintain the investment grade rating, they did cut the outlook from stable to negative.
On a daily timeframe, it looks as if USD/ZAR could be forming a cup-and-handle formation dating back to August of 2018. After the pair broke higher in February of 2018, it spiked higher to a high of 15.3861. The pair pulled back to near the 61.8% retracement level of that same timeframe to 13.3243 and began a rounding bottom formation (the cup) back towards the highs. USD/ZAR retraced back to near the prior highs to 15.4939 and appears to be currently putting in the “handle” portion of the cup-and-handle formation. The target for the cup-and-handle formation is the distance from top of the cup to the bottom, added to the breakout point from the handle. In this case the target for USD/ZAR is near 17.4000.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
On a 240-minute chart, we get clearer picture of the “handle”. USD/ZAR began pulling back and trading in a downward sloping channel. Before the initial pullback off the high, the pair put in a double top and reached the target near 14.5000 in mid-September. Price has been range trading within the channel between 14.5000 and 15.4000 since then. However, on Sunday, price gapped lower from 14.9858 down to 14.8886. Currently, price appears to be trying to trade into the gap.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
First resistance comes in at the gap fill of 14.9856. Above there, resistance is at the top of the downward sloping trendline near 15.2500. Next resistance is at the “handle” highs near 15.4939. First support is yesterday’s lows at 14.6761. Below that is horizontal support from the lows on both September 13 and October 28th at 14.5108.
Keep an eye on the gap! That is the first step in fulfilling the cup-and-handle formation!
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD about to challenge weekly lows
The American dollar resumed its advance in US trading hours with EUR/USD nearing the 1.1060 price zone. Risk sentiment turned sour after news suggested the US-China trade deal could be delayed to December.
GBP/USD holding below 1.2900 as mood deteriorates
The Pound remains weak, although within familiar levels against the greenback. Tories keep leading election polls. Attention now on BOE’s meeting this Thursday.
USD/JPY slumps below 109 on fresh US-China trade worries
After spending the majority of the day moving sideways near the 109 handle, the USD/JPY pair came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour as the latest headlines surrounding the United States (US) - China trade conflict triggered fresh risk-off flows and allowed the JPY to find demand.
US Dollar Index: outlook stays constructive above the 200-day SMA
The index continues its march north and is approaching the key barrier at 98.00 the figure. The constructive stance on DXY is once again in place after the recent breakout of the critical 200-day SMA in the 97.40 zone.
Gold has retracted higher after a lacklustre US equity market open
The gold market lost some 1.74% of its value yesterday as a big move into risk assets pushed prices lower.