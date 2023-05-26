USD/JPY breaks psychological hurdle
The US dollar climbed as data showed a resilient economy despite a restrictive rate environment. A break above the daily supply zone around 137.50 has put the dollar back on track as selling interests stepped aside. The bulls barely flinched at the psychological level of 140.00 where a breakout would attract more followers in hope of a sustained rebound in the medium-term. 141.00 is the next stop and 139.30 the first support as the RSI ventures into overbought territory. 138.30 would be the bulls’ second layer of defence.
AUD/USD struggles for bids
The Australian dollar remained under pressure after the April retail sales fell short of expectations. A drop below the daily support of 0.6600 has invalidated the rebound from earlier this month, forcing those who bought during the 10-week long consolidation to bail out, driving up the selling pressure. As the RSI turns oversold, 0.6500 at the start of a breakout rally back in November 2022 is the area to see if buyers would re-emerge. 0.6610 from the previous demand zone is the first hurdle to lift to stop the bleeding.
NAS 100 bounces higher
The Nasdaq 100 advances as investors pile into Nvidia and AI-related stocks. A rise above the August 2022 high of 13700 indicates robust buying interests in the medium-term as the bears struggle to contain the rebound. Even though the hourly price action might be choppy, the directional bias remains upward. The latest pullback has given the bulls some breathing room with 13520 attracting a ‘buying-the-dips’ crowd. 13800 is a fresh support and a close above the round number of 14000 would propel the index to 14300.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds gains toward 1.2350 after mixed UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is holding its recovery gains toward 1.2350 after the UK Retail Sales data came in mixed for April. Cable is advancing as the US Dollar is losing ground amid a correction alongside the US Treasury yields. Focus now shifts toward the US PCE inflation data.
EUR/USD climbs to near 1.0740 as ECB to raise rates further despite German recession
The EUR/USD pair has climbed above the critical resistance of 1.0740 in the early European session after a firmer recovery from near the round-level support of 1.0700. The major currency pair is anticipated to extend further as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its correction further to near 104.08.
Gold rebound appears elusive within $1,951-43 range
Gold pares weekly losses at the lowest levels in two months as markets await the key US data, as well as the debt ceiling deal. The precious metal’s latest rebound could be linked to the US Dollar’s retreat from a multi-day top as the latest headlines suggest that the policymakers still have sizeable differences to cut to avoid the US default.
Will Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao be the next Elon Musk for meme coins?
From the launch of meme coins to Hong Kong’s recent regulation, crypto markets, or at least a specific set of the tokens, have experienced massive demand. Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao took part in this mania after his recent retweet.
Fitch puts US on negative credit watch and the Dollar extends its gains
Concerned about the political wrangling over servicing US debt prompted Fitch to put the US on negative credit watch. Besides chin wagging and finger pointing, it has had little perceptible impact. The dollar is mostly higher, reaching new highs for the year.