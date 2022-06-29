Dale showed 3 possible Drives to a Top Formations on the USDJPY Daily and on the DXY Weekly. Yields are not keeping pace with USDJPY strength something has to give.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Lagarde, Powell and Bailey speak about policy at ECB Forum – LIVE
ECB President Lagarde, FOMC Chairman Powell and BOE Governor Bailey talk about the policy outlook at the ECB's annual Forum on Central Banking in Sintra. US dollar gathers strength as central bankers debate inflation, rate hike outlook and recession risks.
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.0500 as ECB Forum kicks off
EUR/USD is accelerating its decline below 1.0500, as the US dollar gains upside traction on Powell's confidence in the economy at the ECB Forum. Investors assess softer German inflation, with the central bank divergence theme in play.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.2100 amid ECB's Sintra Forum
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.2100, turning south as the US dollar firms up. Powell and Bailey underscore policy divergence at the ECB Forum. Investors remain wary amid looming recession and Brexit worries.
Gold turns south towards $1,820 as USD gathers strength
Gold Price is falling steeply towards $1,820, as Fed Chair Powell's hawkish stance powers the US dollar across the board. The US Treasury yields are recovering losses, adding to the weight on the non-yielding bright metal.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!