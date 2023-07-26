Share:

The US30 registered a strong growth but now it has signaled an overbought and it could develop a correction in the short term. Fundamentally, the FOMC could really shake the price. So, the fundamentals should move the rate, that’s why we have to be careful. The FED is expected to deliver a 25 bps hike. The FOMC Press Conference and FOMC Statement should be decisive in the short term.

Technically, the US30 found resistance after reaching the 35,492 historical level and now it has turned to the downside. The price action developed a Rising Wedge pattern which could announce a potential sell-off. Staying below the broken uptrend line and making a new lower low activates more declines towards the median line (ML).

