The USDINR pair made a gap down opening at 74.49 levels and traded in the range of 74.42-74.51 with a sideways bias. The pair finally closed the day flat at 74.49 levels. The rupee rose against the dollar today because foreign banks sold dollars for foreign portfolio investors who are looking to invest into initial public offering and the dollar edged lower against major currencies in early Asian trade ahead of the release of US inflation data for June, due later today. This kept investors cautious over the central bank's decision on interest rate hikes. The figure could provide the trajectory for US Federal Reserve's decision on the interest rate hikes.
On an annualized basis, the premium on the one-year, exact-period dollar/rupee contract was at 4.47%, against 4.50% Monday. The RBI set the reference rate for USDINR at 74.48 levels. Oil prices edged up as tight supply and expectations of a further draw in U.S. and global crude inventories provided support, although fears over the spreading COVID-19 variant capped gains.
China’s imports and exports posted stronger-than-expected growth in June as global demand for Chinese goods remained solid and Covid-19 outbreaks in the country’s biggest export hub didn’t hit outbound shipments as much as expected. China’s exports increased 32.2% from a year earlier while the exports had shown softness in recent months in the face of rising raw material costs, weakened overseas demand for Chinese-made goods, and global shipping delays.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes to toward 1.18 as US inflation smashes estiamtes
EUR/USD has tumbled rapidly toward 1.18 as US inflation hit 5.4% YoY in June, far above 4.9% expected. Core CPI also accelerated to 4.5%, above 4% estimated. The dollar is rising across the board.
GBP/USD plunges to 1.38 after robust US CPI figures
GBP/USD has plummetted to 1.38, down some 80 pips on the day. US CPI beat estimates with 5.4%. Earlier, sterling benefited from the UK's insistence to reopen the economy next week.
XAU/USD refreshes fresh session lows, eyeing a break below $1,800 mark
Gold faded an early North American session bullish spike and refreshed daily lows in the last hour, with bears now eyeing a sustained break below the $1,800 mark.
Bitcoin anticipates reversal as altcoins wait patiently
Bitcoin price is close to setting up an equal low or a lower low, which could kick-start the run-up to $40,000. Ethereum price has sliced through an immediate demand zone and might sweep below $2,000.
The biggest risk to stocks is not what you think
With quarterly earnings reports coming up the focus of equity investors will be on guidance for the rest of the year forward. But while growth will be critical to further stock gains investors may be underestimating a far bigger risk to performance – multiple contraction.