General trend
- The US-China trade war dug to a deeper level overnight as the Biden Admin signed an exec order on restricting security-related technologies and investments for AI, quantum computing and chips, although there are some limits being considered and restrictions will not come into effect until 2024.
- Markets will be looking for any signs of continued softness in tonight’s headline CPI, which would likely soften US bond yields and USD, even though PCE is the US Fed’s stated preferred gauge of inflation.
- China PBOC maintains recent level of Yuan support, today ~450 pips stronger than estimates.
- Japan JGB 10-yr yields clawed back some recent paring, edging up to 0.586%, while USD/JPY broke through 144, last seen early July.
- Gold, Crude Oil and Copper all flat during Asian trading.
- US equity FUTs slightly up during Asian trading.
Looking ahead (Asian time zone)
- Thu night US CPI.
- Friday Australia RBA: Appearance by Philip Lowe, Governor, Michele Bullock, Deputy Governor, Marion Kohler, Acting Assistant Governor (Economic), and Brad Jones, Assistant Governor (Financial System) before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, Canberra [9.30 am AEST].
- Fri night US PPI and Consumer Sentiment.
Holidays in Asia this week
- Japan Fri Aug 11.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- AXS 200 opens -0.1% at 7,332.
- Australia Aug Consumer Inflation Expectations Survey: 4.9% v 5.2% prior [lowest since Apr].
- Australia PM Albanese to travel from US October 23-26.
- New Zealand Federated Farmers: 80% are seeing bad economic conditions; farmer confidence hits a new record low.
- New Zealand NZCC (Commerce Commission): New Zealand banks more profitable than in comparable economies - financial press.
- New Zealand sells total NZ$500M vs. NZ$500M indicated in 2026, 2032 and 2037 bonds.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens -0.6% at 19,125.
- Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,242.
- President Biden Signs Executive Order on Addressing United States Investments In Certain National Security Technologies And Products In Countries Of Concern, as expected.
- US reportedly set to limit scope of its China investment ban; To apply it only to Chinese firms that get at least half of their revenue from cutting-edge sectors such as quantum computing and AI.
- China Commerce Ministry: Severely concerned about the US investment curbs.
- China State Planner NDRC: Will strengthen punishment on local govt's for their untrustworthy behavior towards private companies.
- China allows group tours for further nations; South Korea, US, UK, Japan China tells IPO lawyers to soften risk disclosure language – WSJ.
- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1576 v 7.1588 prior.
- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY5B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY2B v net drains CNY7B prior (first injection in 8 days).
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens -0.6% at 32,015.
- JAPAN JULY PPI (CPGI) M/M: 0.1% V 0.2%E; Y/Y: 3.6% V 3.5%E [slowest y/y pace since Mar 2021].
- Japan July Tokyo Avg Office Vacancies: 6.5% v 6.5% prior.
- Japan releases weekly flows data [period ended Aug 4th]: Japan buying of foreign bonds ¥438.8B v ¥211.7B prior; Foreign buying of Japan stocks: -¥59.4B v ¥195.7B prior (first decline since late Jun).
- [Follow up] Japan PM Kishida: Said to be considering reshuffling Cabinet Sep 11-13 - Japan press.
- Japan sells ¥ 5.7999Tin 3-Month Bills; Avg Yield: -0.1110% v -0.1014% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.18x v 2.95x prior.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.
South Korea
- Kospi opens -0.5% at 2,592.
- South Korea Jul Foreign Net Investment in Local Stocks: +$0.44B v -$0.31B m/m.
- South Korea think tank KDI maintains 2023 GDP growth forecast at 1.5%, maintains 2024 GDP at 2.3%.
- North Korea Leader Kim vows to step up preparation for war.
Other Asia
- Taiwan July CPI Y/Y: 1.9% v 1.9%e (overnight update).
- Germany Govt Spokesperson: TSMC investment in Germany is a sign of good relations with Taiwan.
- Philippines Q2 GDP Q/Q: -0.9% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 4.3% v 6.0%e.
- Philippines Economic Min Balisacan: 6.0-7.0% GDP growth target for 2023 still attainable.
- Philippine Central Bank Gov (BSP) Remolona: Data is mixed; not sure whether to raise or cut [interest rates].
North America
- (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Aug 4th: -3.1% v -3.0% prior.
- (US) US and Saudi Arabia reportedly agreed to broad terms for normalization of Saudi-Israeli relations; US pushing Saudi to impose limits on its growing relationship with China as part of the deal - US financial press.
- (US) DOE CRUDE: +5.9M V +1.5ME; GASOLINE: -2.7M V -0.5ME; DISTILLATE: -1.7M V +0.5ME; total domestic production 12.6M bpd v 12.2M prior.
Europe
- UK July RICS House Price Balance: -53% v -51%e (lowest since Apr 2009).
- Ireland Jun Industrial Production M/M: +13.2% v -4.5% prior; Y/Y: +2.5% v -12.5% prior (overnight update).
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225 +0.7%, ASX 200 +0.1% , Hang Seng -0.7%; Shanghai Composite -0.1%; Kospi -0.6%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.3%, Dax +0.5%; FTSE100 +0.8%.
- EUR 1.0968-1.10989 ; JPY 143.63-144.10 ; AUD 0.6524-0.6546; NZD 0.6046-0.6069.
- Gold flat at $1,950/oz; Crude Oil flat at $84.39/brl; Copper flat at $3.7853/lb.
