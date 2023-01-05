Politics
Sweden has taken over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the first six months of the year, on January 1, 2023, following the Czech Republic, which headed the Council in the second half of 2022. The priorities of the Swedish Presidency are: security, competitiveness, green and energy transitions, democratic values and the rule of law.
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro as its currency and will fully join the Schengen area. This marks an important milestone in the history of Croatia, of the euro and Schengen areas and of the EU as a whole. It follows a period of intensive preparation and substantial efforts by Croatia to meet all the necessary requirements. With Croatia, 20 EU Member States and 347 million EU citizens will share the EU's common currency. As for Schengen, this is the eighth enlargement and the first after 11 years.
In its second year of operation, the Modernisation Fund has disbursed a total of €4.11 billion in support of 61 projects in eight beneficiary countries. These projects will help modernise energy systems, reduce greenhouse gas emissions in energy, industry, transport and agriculture, and improve energy efficiency.
The Commission welcomes the Council's adoption of a ninth package of hard-hitting sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. The package comes on top of the full EU import ban on Russian seaborne crude oil, and of the global oil price cap agreed with G7 partners, both of which apply from 5 December.
Economy
In the third quarter of 2022, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.4% in the EU, compared with the previous quarter. In the second quarter of 2022, GDP had grown by 0.7% in the EU. Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 2.5% in the EU in the third quarter of 2022. Ireland (+2.3%) recorded the highest increase of GDP compared to the previous quarter, followed by Cyprus, Malta and Romania (all three +1.3%). The highest decreases were observed in Estonia (-1.8%) and Latvia (-1.7%).
EU annual inflation was 11.1% in November 2022, down from 11.5% in October. A year earlier, the rate was 5.2%. The lowest annual rates were registered in Spain (6.7%) and France (7.1%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (23.1%) and Latvia (21.7%). Compared with October, annual inflation fell in 16 Member States, remained stable in 3 and rose in 8. In November, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from energy (+3.82 pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+2.84 pp).
In the third quarter of 2022, the hourly labour costs rose by 3.4 % in the EU, compared with the same quarter of the previous year. In the EU, the economic activities that recorded the highest annual increases in hourly wage costs were ‘Mining and quarrying’ (+14.2%), followed by ‘Accommodation and food service activities’ (+5.2%).
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trims gains amid renewed US Dollar demand
The US Dollar resumed its advance following the release of upbeat employment-related figures. AUD/USD settled at around 0.6760, back in the red for the week. US Nonfarm Payroll report could make it or break it.
EUR/USD hovering near fresh three-week lows
EUR/USD extended its weekly decline to 1.0514, bouncing from the level just modestly as Asian players reach their desks. December Euro Zone inflation and monthly US employment figures to shake the board on Friday.
Gold: Bulls not willing to give up despite broad USD demand
Gold came under selling pressure following the release of US macroeconomic figures, which showed resilient progress, particularly in the employment sector.
What to expect from Ethereum price after whale transactions hit the highest level
Ethereum price wiped out its recent losses and rebounded above the $1,260 level. Large wallet investors on the altcoin’s network started scooping up ETH tokens through the December 16 local bottom in the Ethereum price chart.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Layoffs spreading or another blockbuster month? Three scenarios for the US Dollar Premium
The US is expected to report 200,000 job gains in December 2022. Tech layoffs may have affected the broader economy, hurting the labor market and weighing the USD. The NFP has beaten expectations in the past 8 releases.