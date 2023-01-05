Politics

Sweden has taken over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the first six months of the year, on January 1, 2023, following the Czech Republic, which headed the Council in the second half of 2022. The priorities of the Swedish Presidency are: security, competitiveness, green and energy transitions, democratic values and the rule of law.

On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro as its currency and will fully join the Schengen area. This marks an important milestone in the history of Croatia, of the euro and Schengen areas and of the EU as a whole. It follows a period of intensive preparation and substantial efforts by Croatia to meet all the necessary requirements. With Croatia, 20 EU Member States and 347 million EU citizens will share the EU's common currency. As for Schengen, this is the eighth enlargement and the first after 11 years.

In its second year of operation, the Modernisation Fund has disbursed a total of €4.11 billion in support of 61 projects in eight beneficiary countries. These projects will help modernise energy systems, reduce greenhouse gas emissions in energy, industry, transport and agriculture, and improve energy efficiency.

The Commission welcomes the Council's adoption of a ninth package of hard-hitting sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. The package comes on top of the full EU import ban on Russian seaborne crude oil, and of the global oil price cap agreed with G7 partners, both of which apply from 5 December.

Economy

In the third quarter of 2022, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.4% in the EU, compared with the previous quarter. In the second quarter of 2022, GDP had grown by 0.7% in the EU. Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 2.5% in the EU in the third quarter of 2022. Ireland (+2.3%) recorded the highest increase of GDP compared to the previous quarter, followed by Cyprus, Malta and Romania (all three +1.3%). The highest decreases were observed in Estonia (-1.8%) and Latvia (-1.7%).

EU annual inflation was 11.1% in November 2022, down from 11.5% in October. A year earlier, the rate was 5.2%. The lowest annual rates were registered in Spain (6.7%) and France (7.1%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (23.1%) and Latvia (21.7%). Compared with October, annual inflation fell in 16 Member States, remained stable in 3 and rose in 8. In November, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from energy (+3.82 pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+2.84 pp).

In the third quarter of 2022, the hourly labour costs rose by 3.4 % in the EU, compared with the same quarter of the previous year. In the EU, the economic activities that recorded the highest annual increases in hourly wage costs were ‘Mining and quarrying’ (+14.2%), followed by ‘Accommodation and food service activities’ (+5.2%).

