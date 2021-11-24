In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert cautions Euro Bears because compression is building for a sharp bear market rally. He said to be patient on Gold and silver which looks lower and believes both Nasdaq and SPX can selloff 5%.
EUR/USD tests 1.1200 as dollar gathers strength on US data
EUR/USD pushes lower and tests 1.1200 as the latest data releases from the US help the greenback continue to outperform its rivals. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US dropped to 199K, and annualized GDP growth in the third quarter got revised higher to 2.1%. Investors await the PCE inflation report.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3350 after first batch of US data
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.3350 in the early American session. Boosted by the upbeat data releases from the US, the US Dollar Index climbed to its highest level since July 2020 and was last seen approaching 97.00.
Gold erases recovery gains, trades below $1,790 Premium
After rebounding toward $1,800 during the European session, gold lost its traction in the second half of the day and retreated below $1,790. On the back of upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US, the benchmark 10year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day, weighing on XAU/USD.
Why Decentraland will dominate Metaverse and MANA price will hit $7 soon
Decentraland is forming a cup-and-handle pattern, suggesting a 50% upswing to $5.5. A breakdown of the $3.6 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
