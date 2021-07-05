Recommendation for Soybean: Buy
Buy Stop: Above 1422
Stop Loss: Below 1264
RSI: Neutral
MACD: Buy
MA(200): Buy
Fractals: Buy
Parabolic SAR: Buy
Donchian Channel: Neutral
Chart analysis
The #C-SOYB technical analysis of the price chart on daily timeframe shows #C-SOYB,Daily has breached above the 200-day moving average MA(200), which is rising itself. We believe the bullish momentum will continue as the price breaches above upper Donchian boundary at 1422. A pending order to buy can be placed above that level. The stop loss can be placed below the lower Donchian boundary at 1264. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved every day to the next fractal low, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis
US soybean stocks were down while export sales were up according to latest USDA reports. Will the SOYBEAN price continue rising? US Department of Agriculture reported soybean stocks were down and net sales were up - according to US Grain Stocks and Export Sales reports. Thus, soybeans stored on June 1, 2021 totaled 767 million bushels, down 44% from June 1, 2020. And soybeans net sales were up 62% from the prior 4-week
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1870 as dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1870, turning positive for the day. The dollar is retreating with US yields, in an extended response to Friday's Nonfarm PAyrolls. Upbeat eurozone PMIs underpin the euro. Liquidity is thin due to a bank holiday in the US.
GBP/USD rises to 1.3850 amid reopening optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, benefiting from UK PM's Johnson's insistence of removing restrictions on July 19, despite an increase in covid cases. An upgrade to June's Services PMI and a Brexit truce also help sterling. The dollar is on the back foot.
XAU/USD needs acceptance above $1795 to retake $1800 and beyond
Gold makes another towards $1800 as the US dollar meets fresh supply. Investors reassess Friday’s US NFP report amid holiday-thinned trading.
Dogecoin price fails to rally as Elon Musk shifts allegiances to ‘Baby Doge Coin’
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a narrow range as investors move to newer meme coins. This range-bound move for DOGE is similar to what other similar cryptocurrencies are experiencing as the hype around them wither away.
US Nonfarm Payrolls: June pleases everyone
American job creation forged ahead in June and, for a month at least, may have threaded the cross-currents of the economy, fast enough to set aside a labor market stall and temper wage increases but not so excessive to excite talk of a bond taper.