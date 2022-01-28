It was risk-off mood in markets this week as a cocktail of Russia-Ukraine tensions and the outlook for a hawkish Fed drove the VIX volatility gauge to one-year highs. The USD has strengthened significantly; a move that was further amplified when Fed chair Powell in fact took a hawkish stance at the Fed meeting on Wednesday. It implies a hint that the Fed will hike for the first time in March. The Fed needs to tighten financial conditions further to put an end to high inflation and we now expect five rate hikes this year with risks tilted towards even more rate hikes. The market reacted by driving EUR/USD to the lowest level since spring 2020, short-dated US yields higher and flattening the curve. The outlook for higher rates implied a tough week for equities, particularly Wall Street, with indices plummeting on a global scale. A hawkish Fed and strong USD was not enough to stop the trend higher in commodities in general and oil markets in particular as Brent oil traded above USD90/bbl.
The euro area economy has shrug off Omicron in the beginning of the new year as composite PMI remained in expansionary territory at 52.4. The service sector shows resilience to the pandemic although growth slowed, while the manufacturing sector accelerated again amid easing supply chain delays. Inflation remains a concern as prices charged for goods and services rose at a record rate in January. Also German Ifo figures were quite uplifting as headlines improved amid a significant improvement in expectations for the coming six months. The assessment of the current business only declined slightly.
Also the US economy proved in good shape with Q4 GDP growth of 1.7% QoQ, beating expectations. Some was driven by inventory rebuilding, but private consumption remained strong. That said, GDP remains below the pre-COVID growth path and thus the figures are another testimony to the fact that potential GDP has declined permanently in the US.
Next week will be busy in the euro area. The economic recovery has slowed significantly and we expect Q4 GDP growth at 0.4%. January inflation likely dipped as German VAT effect falls out but energy will continue to keep inflation elevated for some time. We expect headline inflation at 4.3%. We expect no changes from the ECB on Thursday, but the meeting has certainly become more interesting in the light of the hawkish Fed and we will look out for changes in the inflation assessment.
In the US, Fed speeches will be particularly interesting, as we might get more details about the likely policy path. We expect the jobs report will show jobs growth around the current level of 200,000. Employment growth is unlikely to pick up pace until more people return back to the labour force.
We expect a small decline in Chinese PMIs, but there will be some noise from the Chinese New Year so the number should be interpreted with caution. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is widely expected to end QE purchases on Tuesday. We do, however, think RBA is unlikely to take as hawkish stance as markets are currently pricing. We will also keep a close eye on a potential new meeting between Russia and the US. If such a meeting will indeed be set up, it will be hard to imagine a Russian move into Ukraine near-term.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to rebound, holds near 1.1150 after US data
EUR/USD trades around 1.1150 in the early American session on Friday as investors assess the latest inflation data from the US. According to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, Core PCE Price Index rose to 4.9% on a yearly basis in December from 4.7% in November, surpassing the market expectation of 4.8%.
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3400 on mixed US data
GBP/USD posts modest daily gains slightly above 1.3400 on Friday as the dollar rally loses steam. The data from the US showed that the core PCE inflation edged higher to 4.9% in December. On a negative note, Personal Spending contracted by 0.6% on a monthly basis.
Gold recovers modestly after US data, stays below $1,800
Gold managed to stage a rebound from the multi-week low it set below $1,780 but continues to trade deep in the red near $1,790. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising more than 1% on the day after US data, limiting XAU/USD's recovery.
Largest DeFi exploit of 2022 wipes out $80 million from Qubit's Ethereum-BSC bridge
Ethereum-BSC bridge of Qubit Finance suffered a hack to the tune of $80 million in the largest DeFi exploit of 2022. Hackers exploited the "deposit" function to steal cryptocurrencies from Qubit Finance.
Apple share price set to rise after another record quarter
With the Nasdaq closing at its lowest level in seven months yesterday, the Apple share price has also found itself on the end of the recent weakness in tech shares, down over 12% from its record highs in early January.