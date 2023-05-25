Fresh selling has engulfed markets, with the risk-off move becoming even more firmly entrenched thanks to lack of debt ceiling progress, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Nasdaq an island of gains in a sea of red
“Nvidia’s impressive bounce has meant that the Nasdaq is the sole area of strength in stocks this afternoon. Even this may not last if the day passes without any positive debt ceiling headlines. A long weekend ahead means that US, UK and European markets may see further de-risking by anxious investors. By the sound of the comments coming out of Washington it is still too early to hope for a deal this side of the weekend.”
Oil prices go into reverse
“After such high hopes of more upside yesterday, oil prices have slumped today after Russia poured cold water on hopes of a new production cut. Faced with declining demand forecasts oil bulls have capitulated again, perhaps paving the way for a move back to the May lows.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.0700 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.0700 in the early American session on Thursday. The upward revision to Q1 GDP growth and the better-than-expected Jobless Claims data provide a boost to the US Dollar, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2350 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and turned negative on the day near 1.2350 on Thursday. Upbeat GDP and Jobless Claims data from the US fuelled another leg higher in the US Dollar and forced the pair to reverse its direction in the early American session.
Gold: XAU/USD extends its bearish route Premium
Gold has broken below the 50% retracement of the March/May rally at $1,943.86, bottoming during European trading hours at $1,930.20. XAU/USD bounced from the level but is struggling to recover above it.
Binance Coin price action alerts traders that a slide below $300 is forthcoming
BNB price is feeling some negative pressure from the Reuters report that came out earlier this week. It revealed that Binance Exchange has been breaching US financial rules by mixing up company money with client deposits.
AMD surges to 14-month high following Nvidia earnings
AMD has risen 9% in Thursday’s premarket on the back of big brother NVDA record earnings gap up. Nvidia stock shot up 25% late Wednesday after a 55% guidance raise for the next quarter’s revenue projection.