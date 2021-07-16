Stock markets and oil prices run out of bullish momentum

Stock markets are down on both side of the Atlantic, with growth fears hitting Europe hard in particular. Meanwhile oil is also coming under pressure for another day.
- Dow denied a new record high for now
- European markets deep in the red
- Oil prices down for a third consecutive session
Hopes of a new in-session record high for the Dow have been dashed, with the index moving almost straight down from the opening print. Indices generally are in retreat, after a morning in which European markets had tried to hold relatively steady. But as the day has gone on the trickle of selling has turned into a flood, and points towards a tough end to the week. Bullish momentum in US markets has finally run out, having already dissipated earlier in the week for European stocks, as the usual weaker second-half of July takes over from the often-bullish first half. But more than seasonality is at play here; earnings season arrived with US markets on a high (aside from small caps, which have been lagging for a while), providing a high bar of expectations to beat, and with the number of S&P 500 stocks down 10% or more from recent highs rising over the course of the week the signs of today’s turn lower were already there. We should not get ahead of ourselves however; the selloff on Wall Street is relatively contained, but the weakness in Europe tells a different story, and it is the growing crisis in infections that has hurt risk appetite there and will continue to hobble things for the time being, especially with an ECB meeting on the calendar next week that might potentially signal a modestly hawkish shift.
All eyes are on oil as it endures its worst three-day period since the end of May. With positioning so packed towards the long end, well above the 90th percentile, it looks like everyone who wanted to board the oil rally train has already done so. Combine that with a stronger dollar and signs of further output revival and you have the perfect ingredients for a selloff that could well spread to the nervous equity market. The shakeout will only be temporary for both in all probability, but it would at least help to reset markets that have become both too frothy and rather complacent of late.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as markets digest US data
EUR/USD is battling the 1.18 level after US Retail Sales beat estimates but came on top of a downward revision. Consumer sentiment missed expectations but inflation expectations advanced. Covid headlines are also eyed.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.38 after mixed US data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.38 down on the day after US Retail Sales beat estimates but consumer sentiment missed expectations. Hawkish BOE comments support sterling ahead of Britain's reopening on Monday.
XAU/USD flirts with daily lows, just above $1,820 level
Gold remained on the defensive through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above the $1,820 level.
Bitcoin miners evolve and adapt while bulls gear up for $38,000
Bitcoin price has been tightening as it consolidates in a slim range. The recent price action seems to have developed into a bullish pattern that hints at a potential impulsive move if BTC manages to slice through a critical resistance level.
GME Stock News: Gamestop trades lower after Netflix emerges as a new rival
NYSE:GME dipped by 0.48% on Thursday, as the broader markets continued to show volatility. Netflix announces its entry into the videogame market. AMC outpaces the market as the meme stock bucks its recent trend.