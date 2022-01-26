“The recovery from the lows of Monday and Tuesday continued today, even as investors focused on what the Fed might say this evening. Geopolitical tensions have resulted in a trimming of gains, but overall a wave of buying has swept over markets today.”
Stock prices climb as countdown to FOMC begins
“The latest Fed decision is only hours away, but the allure of buying the dip remains too strong for many to resist. Equities have picked themselves up off the lows of the week, with price action around Microsoft providing a template for this week, where initial weakness is replaced with buying. The recent pullback has driven stocks back down towards more attractive valuations, and so long as they can avoid any nasty surprises most earnings may well prompt investors to buy back in.”
Bank of Canada foreshadows Fed
“The Bank of Canada surprised markets by keeping rates unchanged, but provides a guide for what might come this evening, with its warning of rate hikes later in the year. The bank thinks inflation will peak later in the year, something that the Fed still likely suspects to be the case. So much hawkishness appears to have been priced in from Jerome Powell that he might find it hard to live up to expectations.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1300 as Fed leaves policy setting unchanged
EUR/USD continues to trade in the red below 1.1300 as investors assess the Federal Reserve's Monetary Policy Statement. As expected, the Fed left its policy unchanged and said that monthly bond purchases will end in early March. Chairman Powell will deliver his remarks on the policy outlook at 1930 GMT.
GBP/USD fluctuates above 1.3500, Powell presser awaited
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range slightly above 1.3500. The initial market reaction to the Fed's policy announcements was largely muted as investors wait on Chairman Powell for fresh insights into the policy outlook.
GBP/USD fluctuates above 1.3500, Powell presser awaited
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range slightly above 1.3500. The initial market reaction to the Fed's policy announcements was largely muted as investors wait on Chairman Powell for fresh insights into the policy outlook.
Gold stays deep in red near $1,830 on rising US T-bond yields
Gold stays under heavy bearish pressure and trades in the negative territory around $1,830. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% following the Federal Reserve's decision to leave its policy settings unchanged.
Cryptos to enjoy 20% upswing
BTC generated a significant amount of buying during the early NY trading session, pushing higher by more than 5%. Likewise, ETH has rallied over 24% from the weekly lows. XRP continues to lag BTC and ETH in performance, but a rally of its own is likely to develop very soon.