Danish card data suggests spending continues to be stable around 10% above 2019- levels in June. With prices continuing up, this implies very limited growth in real terms compared to three years ago. However, it also confirms the impression that spending continues to hold up despite rising prices and very low consumer sentiment. Hence, there is still no signs of precautionary savings increasing in favor of consumer spending.
We are, however, seeing a continued shift in spending patterns, with services continuing to increase, while retailing is weakening, not least in real terms. In nominal terms, grocery spending continues to trend down and is now only marginally above 2019 levels. Considering that food prices alone are up more than 11% for the period, this implies a significant real contraction in grocery spending.
Service spending continues to perform well, with particularly spending in packaged holidays seeing a real boom at the moment, with spending at travel agencies up by more than 40% last week compared to 2019. This might be due to a shift in the timing of holiday purchases, with fewer consumers buying well in advance of the summer holiday than usual, which in turn pushes up spending in June.
Gasoline prices have soared in recent weeks, and spending in gas stations is taking up around 5.2% of total spending in our data, compared to 4% normally.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.0550 after US data
EUR/USD has reversed its direction and climbed above 1.0550 in the American session on Friday. The UOM revised its 5-year inflation expectation lower in the final version of its Consumer Sentiment survey, triggering a dollar selloff ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2300 amid renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD has regained its traction and advanced beyond 1.2300 on Friday. The latest data releases from the US seem to have weighed heavily on the greenback in the American session with the US Dollar Index losing nearly 0.4% at 104.00.
Gold stays below $1,830 as US yields hold steady
Gold is having a difficult time staging a convincing rebound on Friday and continuing to trade below $1,830. After the US data, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat on the day near 3.1%, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Terra's LUNA price needs to show this accumulation pattern, here's why
Terra's LUNA price is still in an unfortunate situation. Buying early may not be the best idea, but the technicals should continue under surveillance for potential entries.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!