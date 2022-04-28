March inflation sizzled at 5.4%
Singapore’s March headline inflation rate quickened further to 5.4% with global commodity prices surging after the invasion of Ukraine. The pickup in price pressures also forced core inflation higher with the March reading showing a 2.9% rise from the same month last year. On a month-on-month basis, prices gained a whopping 1.2% in March.
The uptrend in inflation was driven by higher food, utilities and recreation costs but it does appear evident that current supply chain disruptions will be enough to drive both the headline and core inflation readings higher. Given tightening supply chains and still elevated global commodity costs, we believe price pressures will remain evident in the coming months. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) recently hiked its core inflation projection for the year to 2.5-3.5% (from 2.0-3.0%), expecting price pressures to cool later in the year.
It's getting (really) hot in here
Source: Singapore Department of Statistics
Red hot inflation to keep MAS in hawkish mood
With price pressures expected to persist in the near term, we believe MAS will retain its hawkish bias even after the string of rate increases carried out over the past few months. Surging core inflation will likely keep MAS on its toes but a slowing global economy complicates the decision-making process in 2022.
We believe MAS could resort to additional off-cycle adjustments should core inflation threaten to breach the top-end of its most recent forecast of 3.5%.
Read the original analysis: Singapore: Red hot inflation to keep central bank on alert
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers near three-month lows
AUD/USD bears took a breather before pushing the pair beyond the 0.7100 mark, reaching a fresh two-month low around 0.7055, though late as the Wall Street close looms, the Aussie is back above the 0.7100 mark.
EUR/USD looking to stabilize around 1.0500
After hitting a fresh five-year low at 1.0470, the EUR/USD pair managed to climb back above 1.0500 on the back of disappointing US GDP data. The pair has been oscillating around the psychological level ever since, looking for a new comfort zone.
Gold recovery remains limited by $1,900
XAU/USD has resumed its broad downside move and trades closer to $1,880. Earlier, gold attempted a recovery after US GDP figures shocked with a contraction, weighing on the dollar across the board.
Cardano is on track for a price rally, ADA whale transactions cross $16.74B
Proponents have observed a rise in whale transaction activity on Ethereum-killer Cardano’s network. Whale transactions exceeding $100,000 have crossed $16.74 billion as large wallet investors continue to accumulate ADA.
DXY hits two-decade peaks near 104.00 as yen experiences post-dovish BoJ collapse
Despite a surprise decline in inflation-adjusted economic activity in the US in Q1 2022, the dollar advanced across the board on Thursday. The DXY surpassed its 2017 highs to come within a whisker of hitting 104.00, its highest level since December 2002.