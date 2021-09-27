Market overview

Peak expansion

As exp ected, markets have moved closer to our exp ectation of p eak exp ansion and p eak easy liquidity with momentum in global manufacturing growth slowing. Combined with the boost from stimulus fading, sup p ly chain bottlenecks hamp ering p roduction and the delta variant creating headwinds for the global economy , the risk of high inflation becoming more p ersistent and thus leading to stagflation has risen. The Fed was more hawkish than anticip ated at the Sep tember meeting sup p orting our call that the Fed is about to start a tightening cy cle including both tap ering and rate hikes. With the increasin g likelihood of Chinese real estate develop er Evergrande defaulting the Chinese credit market is showing deterioration in investor confidence adding to souring Asian sentiment with sp ill-over to global markets. The Europ ean gas market is under immense p ressure due to sup p ly shortage and rising demand p ushing up natural gas and electricity p rices.

Scandi-clouds in the horizon

The increasingly hawkish stance from the Fed continues to sup p ort our exp ectation of a stronger dollar and weaker Scandinavian currencies in H2. However, NOK has recently exp erienced a rally sup p orted by Norges Bank initiating its hiking cy cle raising p olicy rates by 25bp driving EUR/NOK below the 10.10 mark. EUR/SEK has als o moved lower, but continues to trade in the recent 10.15-10.25 range. As exp ected, EUR/GBP has moved down to 0.85 since our last up date and has traded very narrowly within the 0.85-0.86 range.

We lower our p rofile on EUR/USD to target 1.10-1.15 in a y ear in favour of USD strength, as we exp ect further move towards a tightening of global liquidity conditions, lower PM Is, p eak inflation concerns and further recovery in US jobs. We exp ect both EUR/SEK and EUR/NOK will move higher from here targeting 10.50 in 12M . EUR/GBP is exp ected to move down to 0.83 in 12M .

