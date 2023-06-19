Equities have fallen and the dollar has risen this afternoon, as traders navigate their way through low liquidity and an empty economic calendar, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
European stocks retreat in volume-light session
“Stocks have succumbed to a round of profit-taking in today’s session, with the moves to the downside amplified by the absence of volume thanks to the US holiday. Becalmed by an empty calendar, markets have drifted lower, though with Powell testifying later in the week traders shouldn’t assume the dip buyers will immediately step in tomorrow.”
Dollar edges higher
“After the losses in the greenback on Thursday and Friday it is not surprising to see the dollar rise today, but unless Powell’s testimony this week is much more hawkish than last week’s comments there seems little hope that the gains will be anything more than short-lived.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
