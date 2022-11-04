S&P 500 has good odds of having reached a local bottom, and performance around my yesterday‘s level of 3,752 would reveal the index direction for today. As for non-farm payrolls, I‘m looking for the number not to disappoint, and to have in the end a somewhat positive effect on stocks. The initial worry about a positive number implying the Fed gets more leevay in being hawkish, needs to wear off first.
What‘s remarkable about today, is that the no bond yields retreat (to the contrary, yields are up) is still sending the dollar down while precious metals and commodities are sharply higher. The lion‘s share of the explanation could be a fundamental one – Saudi Arabia has declared China to be its reliable partner, which isn‘t a stunner to anyone paying attention, including to the geographic destination of Saudi Arabia oil where Asian customers rule.
The earlier prediction of real assets benefiting more than stocks as the S&P 500 weighed down by the troubled tech (check Monday‘s extensive article for outperforming sectors), is playing out in plain sight – and cryptos are likely to do likewise well.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD consolidates daily gains near 0.9900
EURUSD has gone into a consolidation phase after having advanced to a daily high of 0.9940 earlier in the session. The pair remains on track to snap a six-day losing streak as the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength despite the upbeat October jobs report.
GBPUSD retreats below 1.1300, looks to post strong daily gains
GBPUSD has retreated below 1.1300 but looks to register strong daily gains on Friday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness fueled the pair's rally earlier in the day but the negative shift witnessed in the market mood limited the British Pound's gains.
Gold tries to stabilize near $1,670 as US yields rebound
Gold price reached its highest level in three weeks at $1,675 on Friday but declined below $1,670 with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turning positive on the day. Nevertheless, XAUUSD is still up more than 2% on a daily basis and looks to close the week in positive territory.
Will re-listing on crypto exchanges trigger a bullish breakout in XRP price?
XRP was re-listed by Newton Crypto, a Canadian crypto exchange. The news has sparked rumors of re-listing by Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
FuboTV (FUBO Stock) advances on Q3 earnings beat
FuboTV (FUBO), the company that bills itself as the Netflix of live sports, saw its share price rise in Friday's premarket after the New York-based company reported earnings that beat consensus on the top and bottom lines.