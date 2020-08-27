Powell Quick Analysis: Fed fires on all cylinders, three factors fueling gold stocks, downing dollar

- Fed Chair Powell has introduced a new policy framework, allowing for average inflation targeting as expected.
- Details are lacking, opening the door to inflation running hot.
- The bank will also prioritize employment over price rises.
The Powell Put is alive and kicking – Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, announced a major dovish paradigm shift that may have a long-term effect.
Three dovish shifts from Powell
1) Average Inflation Targeting
The Fed will now allow for inflation to run above 2% to compensate for low inflation – that was expected but still implies a long-term change. Some skeptics stressed that the world's most powerful central bank has been missing its inflation goal of 2%, so aiming for higher levels is meaningless.
Nevertheless, formalizing this shift – until the next review in five years time – gives markets support and also pushes gold higher.
2) Lack of details – open-ended move?
At what level of inflation will the Fed hit the brakes? There is no answer to that. The lack of details means the bank seems to have lost its faith that prices may rise. Consequently, it would potentially ignore rising prices and let stocks and commodities overheat before understanding that it is too late.
The bank is all in.
3) Employment > inflation
The Federal Reserve had two mandates – full employment and price stability. It has now added financial stability as a third pillar. Yet, more importantly, it is further dismissing potential runaway prices by focusing on employment.
Powell has explicitly stated that ensuring low unemployment takes priority over price stability.
That is the icing on the cake that would mean lower rates for longer, weighing on the dollar.
Earlier, the first revision of US Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter beat estimates with a crash of 31.7% against -32.9% in the initial read.
Initial jobless claims came out at 1.006 million in the week ending August 21. Perhaps more importantly, continuing claims for the week concluding on August 14 – the week when Non-Farm Payrolls surveys are conducted – disappointed with 14.535 million. That implies an unimpressive jobs report next week.
Conclusion
The Fed is all in to support the economy, focusing on employment and ignoring inflation. That is positive for gold and stocks, detrimental for the dollar. The initial moves may be compounded by further moves later on.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares gains as Powell moderates message
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18 after a roundtrip toward 1.19. Fed Chair Powell announced a shift toward allowing inflation to overshoot but clarified it would be moderate.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.32 as Powell cools message
GBP/USD is trading around 1.32 off the highs as Fed Chair Powell said the bank's policy shift would allow only a moderate overshoot of inflation.
Gold slides from highs as Powell calms message
Gold is trading around $1,950 off the highs as Fed Chair Powell said overshooting inflation would be moderate.
Forex Today: Markets to rock on Powell's speech as coronavirus news provide hope, hurricane eyed
Currencies are experiencing the "calm before the storm" ahead of Powell's speech. He may introduce a looser longer-term framework that may weigh on the dollar. Hurricane Laura, coronavirus headlines and two 'US figures are eyed.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.